Jofra Archer Gears Up for Red-Ball Action with Sussex
Jofra Archer is set to take a major step on his long road back to Test cricket. The fast bowler has been named in Sussex’s squad for their County Championship match against Durham. The game starts on Sunday at Chester-le-Street.
Archer, 30, has not played a first-class match since May 2021. A string of injuries has kept him out. He struggled with a long-term elbow problem. He also suffered a stress fracture in his back. Multiple surgeries followed and left England fans wondering when or if they would see him in whites again.
His return will be watched closely. England fans remember his explosive debut in the 2019 Ashes. Archer’s pace lit up the series.
His fiery spell to Steve Smith at Lord’s was unforgettable. But injuries meant he played just 9 more Tests. His last was in India in early 2021.
After battling back to fitness, Archer has been slowly reintroduced into England’s white-ball sides. He played at the 2023 T20 World Cup.
He also featured in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Although he missed recent limited-overs matches against West Indies due to a minor thumb injury, he has come through the past 12 months largely unscathed.
Now, he could take a big step towards an England Test return. Selector Luke Wright said Archer’s return could boost England’s plans. “If Jofra gets through the game for Sussex, he could be right in the mix for the second Test against India,” Wright said.
That match begins on 2 July at Edgbaston. But first, Archer needs to come through the game for Sussex.
Ben Stokes revealed earlier this week that Archer was eager to play. The Test captain said Archer had texted him about the one-off match against Zimbabwe. But for now, England’s hopes rest on seeing their pace ace come through four days of first-class cricket.
If Archer gets through this match, his hopes of playing in the Ashes later this year will grow stronger.
Sussex had left Archer’s name off their squad list online. But it is understood he has travelled with the team. England will be watching his progress with interest.