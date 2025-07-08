Kohli Says Wimbledon’s Intensity Rivals India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes
By Mehr Jan
Virat Kohli has built a reputation for thriving under the most intense scrutiny in cricket. But after an up-close look at Wimbledon, the Indian superstar says tennis players face a unique, relentless pressure—one he likens to the charged atmosphere of an India-Pakistan World Cup clash.
Speaking to Star Sports after taking in the action at Centre Court with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli praised tennis pros for navigating constant, high-stakes matches.
“It’s similar to a World Cup semifinal or final,” he said. “Your legs are shivering because of sheer pressure.”
The former India captain was spotted chatting with tennis legend Vijay Amritraj during the visit, offering fans a glimpse of his admiration for the sport and its athletes.
Centre Court: Close Enough to Intimidate
Though cricket stadiums hold thousands, Kohli said Wimbledon’s Centre Court feels far more claustrophobic and intense.
“It was more intimidating than any cricket stadium,” he explained. “In cricket, fans are far away. You can lose yourself in your space. But in tennis, the crowd is right there. Every reaction is in your face. That’s a different kind of pressure.”
Kohli admitted that even for someone used to massive crowds, the proximity of tennis fans can be unsettling. “If I had to face fans that close, that would have been intimidating for me,” he said.
This, he suggested, forces tennis players to maintain remarkable composure, tuning out distractions while performing at their peak.
One Mistake, One Chance
Kohli knows a thing or two about managing expectations. He retired from Tests in May 2025 with over 9,200 runs, 30 centuries, and countless match-winning innings under pressure. But he pointed out that tennis offers a distinct advantage cricket does not.
“As a batter, you get one chance. One mistake and you’re done for the day,” he said. “In tennis, you can be two sets and a break down and still come back. That requires incredible mental toughness.”
He also highlighted the unpredictable nature of cricket’s pace. “You might warm up in the morning and wait all day without knowing when you’ll bat. The situation changes constantly. In tennis, you know exactly what you’re walking into.”
That difference in structure, he argued, affects the way athletes prepare mentally, with cricketers constantly reading the game and adjusting on the fly.
Mutual Respect Between Champions
Kohli’s reflections come at a time when he is spending more of his off-field life in London. The city, with its sporting traditions and cosmopolitan vibe, has become something of a second home for him. Wimbledon is part of that experience, and watching matches from the stands has only deepened his respect for tennis.
“I have a lot of admiration for tennis players,” he said. “They handle so much pressure from the quarterfinals through the final, and they do it with amazing composure and fitness.”
For a player celebrated for delivering in high-stakes cricket matches, his words carry weight. Kohli has been the face of India’s most dramatic triumphs and most agonizing defeats, dealing with the expectations of over a billion fans.
Yet, in London, he found himself in the role of a fan, watching champions in another sport battle their own doubts, fears, and fatigue on the grandest stage.
“They deserve so much respect for the way they carry themselves,” Kohli said. “It’s inspiring to see that level of dedication and mental strength. No matter the sport, that’s what sets champions apart.”