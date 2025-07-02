Kohli vs. Shaheen on the Cards as IPL and PSL Winners Could Clash in World Club Championship
Huge news for cricket fans around the world as their favorite Champions League T20 (CLT20), the global T20 tournament, is making a comeback in 2026—this time as the World Club Championship. According to The Cricketer, the tournament will be launched with a new format and already has the backing of major cricket boards.
Though the World Club Championship is a rendition of the old CLT20, the new version will be designed to be bigger, bolder, and more inclusive. The tournament will offer fans the chance to enjoy inter-league clashes by bringing together the champion teams from the world’s leading T20 leagues. This will include champions from all the major leagues in the world, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, and The Hundred.
The proposed championship is not just an idea but a work in progress, as it has received backing from the top cricketing boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Reports suggest that even the ICC Chairman Jay Shah is open to the idea and has given the green light.
The ECB has gone even further and has revealed plans to send the champion team of The Hundred, rather than the Vitality Blast T20. ECB Chief Richard Gould confirmed that plans for the World Club Championship are being finalized. He also hinted at the potential launch of a women’s version of the same tournament in the near future.
“That is on the cards. Without a doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship for both men and women. That's the next logical step,” said Gould.
The Champions League T20 was launched in 2009, bringing together the top domestic T20 teams from around the globe. However, due to low viewer engagement and the dominance of IPL teams, the tournament was discontinued in 2015. The imbalance of teams was one of the major reasons as well, as IPL teams kept racking up the top talent, while the rest of the sides had to rely on their domestic players—resulting in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings winning the tournament twice.
However, things have changed in world cricket today, as almost all full members of the ICC have their own T20 leagues. There is much more fan engagement, and the broadcasting values have skyrocketed. Even countries like the USA, which don’t have much of a fan following for the sport, have developed their own domestic T20 competitions.
This new tournament will be a huge attraction for cricket fans, as they will witness the India-Pakistan rivalry at the club level. Imagine a match between Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Babar scoring his trademark skipper’s century, while Virat Kohli solidifying his reputation as the chase-master. Similarly, a clash between Shaheen Shah’s Lahore Qalandars and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will be a treat to watch.