LA Knight Riders and MI New York to Clash as Both Teams Try to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive
Major League Cricket is getting competitive at both the top as well as the bottom of the table. In the 25th match of the tournament, bottom-placed teams—LAKR and MI NY—will battle it out to try to change their fortunes and get back to winning ways, with just one win for each team so far. The Knight Riders lost their last game to the Seattle Orcas, while MI New York went down against the Texas Super Kings.
It’s a must-win game for both teams, as a loss will mean they are no longer in contention for a playoff spot. MI New York have a good record against today’s rivals, winning both of their games in the last two seasons. On the other hand, LAKR will try their best to break this record and grab a much-needed win.
Los Angeles Knight Riders have been consistent in their poor form this season, winning just one match in the tournament so far. The Jason Holder-led team has been struggling, losing their last match by five wickets to the Seattle Orcas. As this is a must-win game for LAKR, Jason Holder will want his star players to step up.
It’s a similar story for MI New York as they too have been searching for form throughout the tournament, managing just one win in their seven matches so far. In their last match, they lost to the Texas Super Kings by 39 runs, putting a huge dent in their net run rate as well. Nicholas Pooran will be hoping that he and his teammates show some mettle to win this must-win game.
Players to Watch
Andre Fletcher
Andre Fletcher, the West Indian top-order batter, has been in good form this season, providing strong starts for his team. However, the middle order hasn’t been able to capitalize on them. In MLC, he has scored 434 runs, including five half-centuries.
Monank Patel
MI New York’s skipper Monank Patel has been in superb form in the tournament, scoring 420 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 171.42 and an average of 52.5. His start will be the defining factor for MINY in this game against LAKR.
Shadley van Schalkwyk
Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk has been an effective powerplay weapon for LAKR this season, swinging the new ball both ways and creating plenty of problems for top-order batters. His record in the MLC has been superb, taking 31 wickets in the tournament’s history. His experience will be an important factor for LAKR in dismantling the MINY batting lineup.
Trent Boult
Boult, known for his aggressive bowling, is leading the team’s bowling attack from the front and is the top wicket-taker with 9 wickets. The left-arm pacer will need to improve his performance in order to get his team into the playoffs.
Probable XIs
LAKR Probable XI:
Jason Holder (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha
MINY Probable XI:
Nicholas Pooran (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Tajinder Dhillon, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar
My Fantasy XI
Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Monank Patel, Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell (VC), Trent Boult, Shadley van Schalkwyk.