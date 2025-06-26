LA Knight Riders to Fight for Survival in MLC as They Get Ready to Face the Washington Freedom
Major League Cricket is entering its climax as the race to the play-offs intensifies. In the 17th match of the tournament, the Los Angeles Knight Riders will be up against the in-form Washington Freedom. With the San Francisco Unicorns already confirming their spot in the final four, it’s now up to the remaining teams to fight for the other three spots.
Freedom have been in top form recently, winning their last four matches on the trot. They have been sensational this season, currently sitting third on the league table. They chased down a massive target of 221 against the Super Giants and have already defeated LAKR by a huge 113-run margin at the start of the tournament.
Led by the marvelous Glenn Maxwell, Freedom have been flying high, thanks to explosive finishes by Andries Gous and Mitchell Owen with the bat. Their bowling unit has also performed superbly, with Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, and Saurabh Netravalkar leading the line.
On the other hand, LAKR are having a completely different season compared to Freedom. After losing four consecutive matches, they finally registered their first win, thanks to a composed 86 by Unmukt Chand. Andre Russell was also a key contributor in that game, performing with both ball and bat to secure his side’s first victory of the tournament.
However, with just one win in five games, LAKR remain in the bottom half of the table. They will be looking toward their star players like Sunil Narine to help keep their winning momentum going. Narine’s bowling form has been a bright spot for LAKR, but the rest of the squad needs to step up if they want to stay in contention for a play-off spot.
Probable XIs
LAKR Probable Playing XI:
Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan
WSF Probable XI:Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Matthew Forde, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar.