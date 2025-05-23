Lahore Qalandars Beat Islamabad United to Reach PSL 2025 Final
By Shah Faisal
In the 2nd Qualifier of PSL 2025, Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United convincingly -by 95 runs- to secure their place in the final for the first time. Posting a competitive 202/8, Qalandars’ batting firepower, led by Kusal Perera’s explosive fifty, proved too much for United. Islamabad’s batting collapsed under early pressure, ensuring Lahore's historic victory and setting up an exciting final against Quetta Gladiators.
Toss
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first, aiming to set a challenging total on a good batting surface.
Playing XI
Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Shahzad, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Agha, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (captain), James Neesham, Haider Ali, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Salman Irshad.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza.
Lahore Qalandars Innings: Perera’s Power-Packed Fifty Anchors Qalandars to 202/8
Lahore Qalandars got off to a rocky start when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early for 12, caught behind off Tymal Mills in the second over. However, Qalandars bounced back strongly with a quick 58 runs in the powerplay overs, thanks to Mohammad Naeem’s blistering 50 from just 25 balls, featuring 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Abdullah Shafique added a steady 25, keeping the innings ticking along. The star of the innings was undoubtedly Kusal Perera, whose aggressive 61 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes gave Qalandars the momentum they needed in the middle overs. His sharp stroke play and ability to find gaps lifted the innings to a competitive total.
Asif Ali contributed a quick 15 off 7 balls near the death overs. However, wickets tumbled towards the end, including the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan for a duck.
On the bowling front, Tymal Mills was the standout for Islamabad United with figures of 3/42, supported by Salman Irshad’s 2/40. Imad Wasim bowled economically, conceding only 16 runs in his 3 overs and picking up a key wicket. Naseem Shah struggled to make an impact, conceding 52 runs in his 4 overs and failing to trouble the Qalandars’ batsmen.
Islamabad United Innings: Shaheen Afridi’s Devastating Spell Crushes United
Chasing a daunting target of 203, Islamabad United’s innings fell apart early under intense pressure. Shaheen Shah Afridi once again made his mark, removing Muhammad Shahzad for a duck in his very first over, setting the tone for Lahore’s clinical bowling display.
The tournament’s leading run-scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, was dismissed cheaply for 3 runs by Salman Mirza, leaving Islamabad struggling at 3/2. The situation worsened with early dismissals of van der Dussen and Imad Wasim. By the end of the powerplay, Islamabad were a fragile 36/4.
Despite brief resistance from Salman Agha (33 off 26) and Shadab Khan (26 off 14), Islamabad never recovered. Lahore’s bowlers, especially Rishad Hossain (3 wickets) and Salman Mirza (3 wickets), kept the pressure relentless.
Shaheen Afridi’s brilliant figures of 3.1 overs, 3 wickets for just 3 runs dismantled Islamabad’s top order and crushed any hopes of a comeback. Islamabad were bowled out for a mere 107 runs in 15.1 overs.
Lahore Qalandars Set for Historic Final Against Quetta Gladiators
With this comprehensive victory, Lahore Qalandars advance to the PSL 2025 final for the first time in their history, where they will face Quetta Gladiators. The final promises an exciting showdown between two teams with strong momentum, and Lahore will look to capitalize on their outstanding all-round performance to clinch their maiden PSL title.