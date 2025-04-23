Lancashire CEO Urges ECB to Consider BCCI Stake in The Hundred to Attract Indian Players
Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidney has suggested a bold new strategy to attract Indian male cricketers to The Hundred inviting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a minority ownership stake in the tournament. His comments, reported by ESPNcricinfo, reflect growing concerns over the absence of Indian men in foreign leagues due to the BCCI’s strict no-objection certificate (NOC) policy.
While top Indian women cricketers like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have graced The Hundred, no Indian male player has yet featured in the competition. This, according to Gidney, is a significant roadblock to the growth and global appeal of England’s innovative white-ball league.
"If I was the ECB, I'd be talking about perhaps bringing the BCCI in as a minority ownership partner in the tournament as a whole," Gidney said. "If you do that, then you are aligning interests. That is probably your best chance of getting [Indian men's] players in the Hundred. It comes down to the will, and the individuals on both sides."
Gidney acknowledges the success of the BCCI’s current policy, which limits Indian players to the IPL and has helped the tournament become the most lucrative T20 league globally. “The BCCI have been really successful with protecting their brand and by making sure they don't plan any T20 tournaments anywhere in the world… If I was the BCCI, then I would have to say I would need a significant incentive to relax the current policy because that has been extraordinarily successful and has grown the IPL into the massive commercial entity that it is," he said.
Using Lancashire’s strong historical links with Indian cricketers to support his argument, Gidney added, "We've probably had more Indian overseas players than any other county. When you have VVS Laxman at the NCA, who Mark Chilton (Lancashire director of cricket) captained, then you have strong relationships all the way through.”
He emphasized that building institutional relationships would be more effective than sporadic NOC requests. “If you build a relationship with the BCCI and understand the types of players that they see as potential future Test players, that's a lot easier than putting in an NOC request saying, 'We'd like to see Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant playing in the County Championship’,” Gidney remarked.
Looking ahead, he also floated the idea of IPL teams playing exhibition matches in England, further deepening ties between Indian and English cricket. “Imagine having an LSG vs Delhi Capitals game here at Emirates Old Trafford - at the end of the season, say in September. That could be pretty mega, in terms of the Indian fans in the UK. It would make commercial sense for everybody.”
As discussions around the future of The Hundred evolve, Gidney’s proposal may spark larger conversations about international cricket cooperation and the potential for integrating global cricket economies more closely.