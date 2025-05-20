McCullum’s England Ready to Chase WTC Glory
By Mehr Jan
Brendon McCullum has already reshaped England’s Test cricket identity. Now, he’s aiming higher.
As the World Test Championship enters a crucial phase, the England head coach believes his team is poised to make the leap from competitive to dominant, with major series against India and Australia looming.
“We're not trying to pick this team up anymore,” McCullum said. “It's a matter of taking this team from a good team into being something English people are really proud of.”
Since taking charge in 2022, McCullum has overseen 22 wins in 35 Tests—a dramatic turnaround from the one win in 17 Tests before his tenure.
Under his guidance, England has embraced an attacking style with both bat and ball, a philosophy now central to their identity.
A Defining Year Ahead
England begins this stretch with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, their first home Test against the African side in 22 years. But the real tests come with a five-match series against India in June and an Ashes tour of Australia later this year—both pivotal WTC fixtures.
“We're working from a position of strength, but now's the time where we shoot for the stars,” McCullum said. “There’s no greater opportunity than playing big series against the best opposition under the brightest lights.”
While England has yet to win a series against India or Australia under McCullum, they’ve taken four Test victories across recent meetings.
Stokes Returns, Drive Remains
Captain Ben Stokes returns from hamstring surgery to lead the side against Zimbabwe, a timely boost for a team with high ambitions.
“He’s unbelievably driven,” McCullum said. “We’re lucky to have him—he’ll push this team to the next level.”
Still, McCullum knows better than to underestimate any opponent.
“This game can bring you back to earth quickly,” he said. “We go in as favorites, but we need to be sharp and make good decisions under pressure.”
With renewed momentum and leadership, England’s red-ball journey enters a crucial chapter—one that could define their WTC legacy.