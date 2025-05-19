Mehidy Hasan Joins Lahore Qalandars, RCB Signs Muzarabani Ahead of Playoffs
By Shah Faisal
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Signs with Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2025 Playoffs
In a major boost to their squad ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs, Lahore Qalandars have signed Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted Mehidy the required No Objection Certificate (NOC), and he is expected to arrive in Lahore by Tuesday.
Mehidy will replace Sikandar Raza, who returned to play a single match against Peshawar Zalmi before resuming international duties. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy expressed excitement about joining one of the PSL’s most successful franchises. “It is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars. Though it could be just one match, it’s a valuable opportunity to perform in a top T20 league,” he said.
Known for his consistency in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Mehidy is hoping to use the PSL 2025 platform to make a case for re-entry into Bangladesh’s T20 International (T20I) setup. He was left out of the ongoing T20I series against UAE and the upcoming five-match series against Pakistan.
“I want to get myself up to the mark in T20s so I’m ready for selection opportunities. Playing in the PSL playoffs can help me sharpen my game and show my value,” Mehidy said.
For Lahore Qalandars, who are eyeing another PSL title, Mehidy brings experience and depth to their squad as they enter the business end of the tournament. His signing is seen as a tactical move to fill the void left by Raza, especially with the pressure of knockout cricket looming.
RCB Rope In Blessing Muzarabani as Replacement for Lungi Ngidi
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi will leave the IPL to join South Africa’s preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.
Muzarabani will join RCB after Zimbabwe’s four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge, which ends on May 25. His contract, as confirmed by the IPL, is valued at INR 75 lakh ( 89,670 $). He becomes eligible to play from May 26, a day before RCB’s final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
With Josh Hazlewood sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Muzarabani can become an important asset for his team. His height can help him extract extra bounce from the wicket, which can prove handy. RCB fans will hope Muzarabani can make an immediate impact as they head into a decisive phase of the tournament.