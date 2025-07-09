MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns Fight to Stay in the Tournament
The fight for the title is heating up in Major League Cricket 2025 as MI New York goes up against San Francisco Unicorns in the Eliminator. In the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Washington Freedom faced Texas Super Kings and got lucky due to rain, qualifying for the Final on the basis of having topped the group stage. Texas will now face the winner between MINY and SFU for a shot at redemption against Freedom.
The San Francisco Unicorns had a tremendous start and remained at the top of the table for most of the tournament. However, a slight hiccup at the final stage cost them a place in Qualifier 1. In their last group match against LAKR, they were nowhere near their best, losing to a side that had been performing poorly throughout the tournament. They will also have to make changes to their squad as three of their main players—Finn Allen, Romario Shepherd, and Haris Rauf—are out of the tournament due to different injuries.
MI New York, on the other hand, had a very ordinary season and didn’t perform well with either bat or ball. They struggled throughout the tournament and barely made it to the playoffs. Still, they will want to capitalize on the momentum from their last couple of games and aim for the Final. However, their top and middle order will have to step up if they want to succeed against a well-established Unicorns side.
Players to Watch
Batters
Matthew Short
Matthew Short has been excellent for the Unicorns this season with the bat. He will be a key player for his side, not just because of his batting but also for his leadership. Short has scored 354 runs from just 7 innings, including 5 fifties, this season.
Monank Patel
Monank Patel is the backbone of MINY’s batting lineup, despite having some big stars around him. He is second on the list of highest run-getters this season, with 368 runs in 10 innings. The USA skipper will have to play a big innings to take his side to victory against a very solid batting lineup.
Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett
Xavier Bartlett is on fire for San Francisco with the ball this season. The Aussie pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his side, with 12 wickets in 8 matches and an economy of 9.47. His spell will be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.
Trent Boult
There is no Fantasy XI without Boult in it. The Kiwi left-arm pacer continues to be a standout name in world cricket, and his game-changing ability is unmatched. This season, he has taken 14 wickets in 10 games with a strike rate of just 20.
Probable XIs
MI New York Predicted XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Ehsan Adil.
San Francisco Unicorns Predicted XI
Matthew Short (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hammad Azam, Tim Seifert, Hassan Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Lister, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Carmi Le Roux.
My Fantasy XI
Matthew Short (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kieron Pollard, Hassan Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Lister, Trent Boult, Brody Couch.