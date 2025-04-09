Michael Bracewell Breaks into Top Five All-Rounders in Latest ICC ODI Rankings
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest ODI rankings following the recently concluded series between Pakistan and New Zealand — and it brings major milestones for several players.
Leading the headlines is New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell, who has climbed to No. 5 in the ICC ODI All-Rounder rankings. This marks a career-best rating of 246 for Bracewell, who was instrumental in New Zealand’s 3-0 series win against Pakistan.
Bracewell's standout performance came in the third ODI, where he smashed a quickfire 59 off 40 balls and picked up a crucial wicket. His consistent all-round contributions throughout the series allowed him to leapfrog teammate Mitchell Santner, who now slips to No. 6. At the top, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi continue to hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.
Sears Storms into Top 100
Another Kiwi who made waves in the rankings is fast bowler Ben Sears, who delivered back-to-back five-wicket hauls in the second and third ODIs — a feat no other New Zealander has achieved in ODIs before. Sears’ fiery performances ensured Pakistan struggled with the bat and helped him break into the top 100 ODI bowlers for the first time.
Rizwan Rises Amid Defeat
Despite Pakistan’s disappointing clean sweep loss, Muhammad Rizwan managed to climb two places in the batting rankings, moving up to No. 21. His individual efforts in the series didn’t go unnoticed by the ICC, even though the team as a whole underperformed. On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman, who didn’t feature in the series, slipped to No. 23 in the rankings.
No Changes at the Top
There were no shifts in the top five of either the batting or bowling charts. India’s Shubman Gill maintains his hold on the No. 1 ODI batsman spot, followed by Babar Azam at No. 2 and Rohit Sharma at No. 3. The list continues to reflect the dominance of South Asian batting powerhouses.
On the bowling side, spinners remain supreme. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana retains the top spot, followed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav at No. 2 and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj at No. 5. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan rounds out the top five, underlining the continued impact of spinners in the ODI format.