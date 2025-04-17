Millions for Men’s Cricket, Exile for Women: ICC’s Delicate Afghan Balance
By Mehr Jan
The International Cricket Council has confirmed it will not slash or reroute funding allocated to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), even as the governing body unveils a new plan to assist Afghan women cricketers living in exile.
The decision, made following the ICC’s board meeting in Zimbabwe, means the ACB will continue to receive its estimated annual grant of £13 million.
Funding will be directed exclusively toward men’s cricket in Afghanistan—a move that’s raised eyebrows given the ICC’s own membership criteria, which requires a commitment to developing both men's and women's cricket.
Since the Taliban regained control in 2021, women’s sports, including cricket, have been banned in Afghanistan. As a result, the ACB stands as the only full ICC member without an active women’s team.
A Separate Track for Afghan Women Cricketers
While the ACB maintains its current funding, the ICC has partnered with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Australia, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to establish a separate support channel for displaced Afghan women players.
Earlier this year, an Afghanistan Women’s XI competed in an exhibition match in Melbourne, signaling their push for official recognition as a refugee team.
Though their ambitions are bold, the reality remains challenging. Any formal international participation would require sanctioning from the ACB—an unlikely scenario under the current regime.
Still, the ICC has pledged to back the exiled squad with a high-performance program that promises elite coaching, access to top-tier facilities, and personalized mentorship.
The initiative aims to provide Afghan women in cricket with meaningful opportunities to grow and compete, even as official representation remains out of reach.
Despite the controversy surrounding women’s cricket, the Afghanistan men’s national team continues to thrive. They’ve maintained their Test status, made it to the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and were active participants in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.