Misfires of IPL 2025: Can these players make it to the party before it's over?
By Mishaal Mubarak
The highs of one moment get trampled by the next. The mighty fall. Goliaths get slain. And the heroes become NPCs. C’est la vie. Life is extra cruel in the IPL, where a moment’s falter knocks you off the grace pedestal quickly. There’s a list of players who have yet to fire this season, but the clock is ticking, and the critics are breathing down their necks.
In most cases, in all fairness, the sample size is still too small to draw daring conclusions. Yet the belief that big-name players should be fail-proof is one we all hold with quiet conviction. No one says it out loud. No one jots down points to defend it. But everyone wants Mr. Perfect to remain that utopian, otherworldly character we know and love.
Rishabh Pant:
There are a few kinds of pressure that exist only in the IPL. One for players who switch franchises. One for those who get juicy bids. And one for the stars who are previously known to set the stage on fire but now find their spark lost somewhere. Rishabh Pant ticks all three boxes, which means the pressure on him has hit a treble this season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped him in for INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history. Last season, he was a beast, averaging 40.5 with a strike rate north of 155. This year, though, his average has taken a nosedive to reach 4.75 across five matches. Sure, Pant has never been a white-ball great. And he has rarely found a consistent spot in India's limited-overs side. But that mega payday from LSG shoved him bang in the center of the stage, hence inflating his struggles.
Rohit Sharma:
It’s a different case for Rohit. His lean patch isn’t limited to the IPL only. He averaged 24.75 in Test cricket last year. Though he fared well for India in the Champions Trophy by setting the right tone early, he didn’t stay around long for big innings, bar his 76-run knock in the final. His mundane run continues in the IPL as well. Four inning in, and yet he has not crossed even 20 runs for Mumbai Indians.
Rashid Khan:
It does not feel right seeing Rashid Khan on this list. Such clubs aren't his cup of tea. But in IPL lately (not just this season), he has rarely received the fear he is so used to drawing over his opposition. In 2025, he averages 53.75 with the ball, which is a far cry from his last season’s average (36.7), which was already being considered a concerning figure for a bowler as clinical as Rashid. He has conceded 14 sixes so far. Considering he gave away 20 maximums last season, this number stings extra.
Pat Cummins:
It’s not the same Pat Cummins bowling and leading Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that we’ve known over the years. He has taken just four wickets and conceded 226 runs in six games. That’s 56.5 runs conceded for every wicket. Expensive, to put it mildly. But the misfortune for Cummins is that it’s not just his form that has taken a beating. His team hasn’t done too well this season either, despite being one of the favourites coming into the tournament.