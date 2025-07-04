MLC 2025, Match 25 Preview: San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings – chasing the Top Two Finish on the List
By Shah Faisal
The Lauderhill clash between San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings on July 4 is more than just another league game — it’s a meeting of equals, two teams tied on points and only separated by net run rate. With both having already secured playoff berths, this encounter could determine who enters the knockout stages with the psychological edge. The Unicorns have already defeated TSK once this season, chasing down the target with 23 balls to spare, but Texas carry the confidence of winning three on the trot after mid-season stumbles. Momentum and consistency will collide in what promises to be the match of the tournament so far.
Both teams come into this clash with strong individual performers who have defined their campaigns. For the Unicorns, Matthew Short has led from the front — his explosive batting and calculated captaincy have been central to their success. Finn Allen’s extraordinary strike rate above 200, coupled with Jake Fraser-McGurk’s fearless hitting, has provided a top-order that can dismantle any attack on its day. The Unicorns' pace duo of Haris Rauf and Xavier Bartlett have arguably been the best in the tournament — both striking under 12 balls per wicket and consistently delivering breakthroughs in the powerplay and at the death.
Texas, however, aren't short on firepower either. Faf du Plessis has been a pillar of consistency and aggression, sitting among the top scorers with an average above 50 and a strike rate touching 180. Devon Conway has been calm and clinical, building innings around which the likes of Donovan Ferreira and Calvin Savage can explode. Savage has been particularly impactful, contributing in both departments and offering the kind of all-round value that tilts close matches. In the bowling department, Noor Ahmad’s wrist spin has been difficult to attack through the middle overs, while Adam Milne has been both penetrative and miserly.
Where these two teams truly mirror each other is in their balance. Both have powerful top-orders, experienced finishers, and bowlers capable of turning games in a matter of overs. But where Texas might just sneak ahead is their adaptability with the ball. In Milne and Burger, they have the pace to exploit the Lauderhill bounce, while Ahmad and Hosein bring variety. The Unicorns, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back after back-to-back losses — and they’ll rely on their new-ball bowlers to do the early damage before their batting lineup explodes.
Tactically, both sides have some fine-tuning to do. San Francisco might look to sharpen their middle-overs batting which showed signs of fragility in the last two matches. Texas will want their top order to convert starts into big scores, particularly in a pressure match that might be decided by who handles crunch moments better. The toss could play a crucial role as Lauderhill has historically offered good batting conditions in the first innings, though rain could intervene in the latter stages.
This isn't just a battle between first and second on the table — it's a clash of philosophies. San Francisco’s explosive style meets Texas’ calculated aggression. With playoffs around the corner, both teams would love nothing more than to take the other down and go in with a winning habit.
Probable XIs:
San Francisco Unicorns – Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Karima Gore
Texas Super Kings – Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel