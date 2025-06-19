MLC 2025: Monank Patel’s 93 Subdues Seattle Orcas as MI New York Clinch First Win in High-Scoring Thriller
By Shah Faisal
MI New York finally placed a tick in the victory column, overhauling a daunting 201‑run target with six balls to spare. Despite Kyle Mayers’ ferocious 88 for Seattle, Monank’s career‑best 93 off 50 balls steadied a wobbly start before Bracewell’s unbeaten fifty and Pollard’s 260‑strike‑rate cameo completed a pulsating chase at Oakland’s final match of the season. It was one of the standout run-chases in Major League Cricket 2025, a reminder of MI New York's potential in the T20 format.
Toss
Seattle Orcas won the toss and chose to bat first.
Playing XI
Seattle Orcas: Shayan Jahangir, David Warner, Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon
MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (†), Michael Bracewell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Singh, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen‑ul‑Haq, Ehsan Adil
First Innings – Seattle Orcas 200/5 (20 ov)
Seattle shuffled their order, sending Kyle Mayers to No. 4 after early losses of Warner and Jones. The move paid off spectacularly: Mayers blasted 10 sixes in a 46‑ball 88, flogging Naveen‑ul‑Haq for 32 in two overs. Partner Shayan Jahangir’s steady 43 anchored one end, while late fireworks from skipper Heinrich Klaasen (27 off 11) and Shimron Hetmyer (21 off 9) powered 120 runs in the final eight overs.
Michael Bracewell’s tight 4‑1‑20‑1 spell and Trent Boult’s disciplined bowling effort ensured the Orcas didn’t cross 200 by a big margin. Despite Mayers' onslaught, it was a par score on a flat surface — and the MLC 2025 pitch at Oakland offered value for aggressive stroke play.
Second Innings – MI New York 203/3 (19 ov)
The chase sputtered early when Sikandar Raza trapped Quinton de Kock lbw, but Monank Patel bided his time before igniting. Moving from 11 off 13 to 93 off 50, he peppered Jasdeep Singh and Cameron Gannon with eight fours and seven towering sixes, pushing the equation to a manageable 57 from five overs.
After Monank holed out, Bracewell (50* off 35) and Pollard (26* off 10) iced the finish—19 came off Mayers’ 18th, and Pollard’s crisp boundaries left Obed McCoy helpless in an 18‑run 19th over that sealed the deal. The combination of Monank Patel’s T20 expertise and Pollard’s killer instinct revived MI New York’s MLC 2025 campaign in dramatic fashion.
Match‑Changing Moment
Over 18.1‑18.6: Bracewell smashed 4, 6, 4 to ransack 19 off Mayers, flipping the requirement from a tricky 40 off 18 to a stroll. Seattle never recovered from that momentum swing, and MI New York never looked back.
Man of the Match
Monank Patel – 93 (50 balls, 8 fours, 7 sixes)
A composed yet explosive innings that transformed MI New York’s hesitant start into a triumphant chase, delivering their first points of the campaign and putting MI New York back on the MLC 2025 map.