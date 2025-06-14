MLC 2025 Thriller: Texas Super Kings Edge MI New York by 3 Runs in a Nail-Biter
By Shah Faisal
MCL,2025, witnessed a blockbuster game two where TSK beat MINY in a, literally, nail biting game of T20 cricket. Just as the game was in their pocket, MINY collapsed, owing to two run outs and then a sensible last over from Daryl Mitchell. Needing 9 of the last over , Mitchell gave away only 6 runs and squeezed in an unlikely win for his team.
Toss
MI New York won the toss and elected to field first.
Texas Super Kings Playing XI
Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq
MI New York Playing XI
Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Singh, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil
Texas Super Kings Innings: Conway's Composure and Savage's Fury Lift TSK to 185
Texas Super Kings, put into bat under the overcast Oakland skies, started cautiously before chaos struck in the middle overs. Devon Conway played the anchor's role with an elegant yet gritty 65 off 44 balls, absorbing early pressure and keeping one end firm. His innings, featuring 5 sixes and just 2 boundaries, was a reminder of the calm he brings in T20 chaos.
The top and middle order crumbled around him — Faf du Plessis managed 18, while Daryl Mitchell, Milind Kumar and Donovan Ferreira fell in quick succession, with Michael Bracewell grabbing two scalps. At 102 for 5 in the 13th over, the innings looked in danger of derailing.
But Calvin Savage arrived with a counterattack on his mind. In what became a game-defining partnership, Conway and Savage added 79 runs and changed the momentum. Savage remained unbeaten on a fiery 53* off 34 balls, smashing 4 sixes and 2 fours. His late acceleration, including a flurry of boundaries in the final overs, lifted TSK to a formidable 185/6 in their 20 overs.
MI New York Innings: Monank and Pollard Shine, but Mitchell Breaks Hearts
Chasing 186 under lights, MI New York's top order stumbled early. Adam Milne removed both Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock, while Noor Ahmad dismissed Nicholas Pooran — MI were rocked at 32/3 inside the powerplay.
Monank Patel, however, held the innings together with a superb 62 off 44 balls. Alongside Michael Bracewell (38 off 21), he stitched together a crucial partnership to rebuild the innings. Bracewell's explosive intent and Monank’s calm helped MINY claw their way back into the game.
Then came the storm — Kieron Pollard unleashed vintage power-hitting, smashing 32 off just 16 balls, including three consecutive boundaries off Daryl Mitchell. With 27 required from the last 20 balls and six wickets in hand, the equation heavily favoured MI New York.
But cricket, especially T20, is a game of moments. And Mitchell scripted the perfect twist.
A quick turn, a pick-up, and a direct hit from Mitchell ran out Pollard. The very next ball, Monank too was caught short of the crease in a moment of sheer madness. Two set batters gone in two balls — the game had turned on its head.
Despite a few desperate efforts from the lower order, including Tajinder Singh and Naveen-ul-Haq, Daryl Mitchell bowled a sensational last over. Mixing yorkers with well-disguised slower balls, he conceded just five runs and left MI New York stranded on 182/8 — a mere three runs short.
A Win for the Nerves: Savage Stars, Mitchell Clutches
The Texas Super Kings held their nerve in a breathtaking finish, defending 185 in dramatic style. Calvin Savage’s 53* earned him the Player of the Match award, but it was Daryl Mitchell’s all-round brilliance — with bat, in the field, and especially that final over — that turned the tide.
Both teams hit more than 100 runs in boundaries. Both suffered early collapses and then mounted mid-innings recoveries. But in the end, it was about composure in crunch time — and the Super Kings had just that bit more of it.
Man of the Match
Calvin Savage of TSK got man of the match for his 53* (34)