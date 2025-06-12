MLC CEO Johnny Grave Plays Down Competition with The Hundred as Season 3 Begins
As the third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) begins today, June 12, with defending champions Washington Freedom taking on San Francisco Unicorns at Oakland Coliseum, California, MLC Chief Executive Johnny Grave has clarified that the tournament is no longer a threat to England’s The Hundred league.
With the growing profile of MLC, particularly in attracting global cricketing talent, concerns had emerged within the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about potential clashes and competition for players. However, Grave has now confirmed that both parties are working collaboratively to minimise overlap between the leagues and foster mutual growth.
“I don't think English players will be something that our teams are necessarily targeting. They would be competing against the opportunities that exist for English players in their home market for them to stay at home and play in front of their friends and families,” said Grave.
He added, “The likes of England and Australia and India have had complete monopolies and global dominance. There's always a bit of emotional threat from anything that's new that could destabilise what's been before.
"But I think now the relationship and communication with the ECB is great. Certainly, I don't think we [MLC] are a threat to the ECB."
This season of MLC features six teams: Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, and Seattle Orcas. The tournament will run from June 12 to July 13 with matches being played under lights in the US, a factor that further reduces direct competition with The Hundred.
Freedom will see Australia’s Steve Smith, currently playing in the World Test Championship final, feature in two games before he joins Welsh Fire later in the summer. Notably, Freedom owner Sanjay Govil also holds a 50% stake in the Fire, creating a strategic bridge between MLC and The Hundred.
Grave, who attended a recent informal meeting of global franchise owners at Lord’s, spoke positively of the ongoing spirit of cooperation. “I'm certainly philosophical around the need to coexist. Particularly with The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League that exist closely to the window that we currently are in.
"MLC is really only interested in developing a home audience. We need to build a fan base in the United States. The reality is we'll be playing under lights at night in the US, so we're not really competing against the English product for English cricket fans."
Currently, the only British player involved in MLC is former England pacer Liam Plunkett, who now resides in Pennsylvania, USA.
With star names like Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Haris Rauf, Aaron Jones, and Faf du Plessis joining Steve Smith, the third edition of MLC is set to boost cricket's presence in the US while maintaining peaceful ties with established leagues around the world.