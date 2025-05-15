Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning Awarded Honorary Life Membership by MCC
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has conferred Honorary Life Membership upon England’s Moeen Ali and Australia’s Meg Lanning, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the sport.
The announcement was made today, adding the two retired cricketers to an elite list of players honored by the prestigious club.
Moeen Ali, who retired from international cricket in September 2024, was a key all-rounder for England across all formats. Over his career, he played 68 Tests, 138 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 92 T20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 6,678 runs and taking 366 wickets.
His achievements include two Ashes series wins, victories in the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, and a Test hat-trick against South Africa in 2017. He also holds the record for the fastest T20 half-century by an English batter.
"It’s a tremendous honour to be awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC," Ali said. "To be listed alongside so many cricketing greats is truly humbling. I always enjoyed playing at Lord’s, and it was an incredible feeling to walk out at such a historic venue."
Meg Lanning, who retired in November 2023, is one of the most successful captains in cricket history. She led Australia to seven world titles, including the 2022 ODI World Cup, four T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020, 2023), and a Commonwealth Games gold in 2022.
In her 13 year career, she scored 8,352 international runs with 17 centuries and captained Australia in 182 of her 241 matches. Lanning holds multiple records, including the most consecutive ODI wins (24) as captain and the highest individual score (152) in a Women’s ODI World Cup chase.
"I’m thrilled to be awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC," Lanning said. "It is a huge privilege, as it always has been to play at Lord’s both internationally and domestically, and I am honoured to accept the invitation."
The MCC’s Honorary Life Membership is a rare distinction reserved for players who have left a lasting impact on the game. Sir James Anderson, England’s highest wicket taking fast bowler, was also honored last year during his farewell Test at Lord’s in July 2024.
Claire Taylor, Chair of the MCC Cricket Committee, said, "The list of Honorary Life Members includes many of the greatest cricketers, and this latest cohort are no exception. They have made immeasurable contributions to the game both on and off the pitch, and we are honoured to welcome them as Members of our Club."
The recognition of Lanning is particularly significant, reflecting the growing stature of women’s cricket. Her leadership and performances have set new benchmarks, inspiring future generations of players.