Mohammad Haris Headlines Pakistan’s Dominance in T20I Rankings Shake-Up
By Mehr Jan
Pakistan’s clean sweep of Bangladesh in the recent T20I series not only marked a powerful statement at home but also propelled several of its players to career-defining highs in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.
Leading the charge was 22-year-old Mohammad Haris, who vaulted an astonishing 210 places to break into the top 30 T20I batters globally.
Haris capped off the series with a breathtaking 107 not out off just 46 balls in the third and final match, sealing his place as Player of the Series.
Backed by scores of 41 and 31 in earlier games, Haris emerged as the top run-scorer with 167 runs at an eye-watering strike rate of 201.12.
Middle-Order Surge and Bowling Brilliance
Haris wasn’t the only one enjoying the spotlight.
Fellow batter Hasan Nawaz impressed with explosive middle-order performances, tallying 121 runs at a 198.36 strike rate across the series. His efforts earned him a 57-place leap, landing him at a career-best joint 45th on the T20I batting charts.
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha also caught the eye, rising 42 spots to tie at No.75 in the rankings. Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan made similar strides, jumping 28 places to No.53.
On the bowling front, Abbas Afridi’s clinical 2/26 performance in the final game not only helped seal the whitewash but also catapulted him 18 spots to a shared 19th position in the T20I bowling rankings, alongside South Africa’s Anrich Nortje and Pakistan’s own Haris Rauf.
Veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan also made a case for his enduring value, chipping in with 55 runs in two innings and four wickets over the series. His consistency moved him up 10 places to No.14 in the T20I all-rounder standings.
England’s ODI Resurgence Sparks Ranking Gains
While Pakistan ruled the T20I spotlight, England’s ODI squad orchestrated their own 3-0 whitewash against West Indies, ushering in the Harry Brook captaincy era with confidence.
But it was Joe Root who took center stage, racking up 267 runs, including a match-winning 166* in the second ODI. The performance lifted the seasoned batter 14 places to a joint 24th spot in the ODI batting rankings.
Ben Duckett and Harry Brook also made strides—Duckett’s twin fifties nudged him to 17th, while Brook’s solid run saw him climb 15 places to No.48.
Despite the West Indies’ struggles, Keacy Carty stood out with 154 runs and his fourth career ODI century. The 28-year-old rose four spots to No.12, inching closer to elite company in the batting charts.
Bowler Adil Rashid, with nine wickets, moved up to No.19, while Saqib Mahmood’s eight-wicket series sparked a leap of 82 places to No.48. Alzarri Joseph notched seven wickets to rise to 18th and also advanced to 21st in the all-rounder standings after a spirited 41-run cameo in the final ODI.