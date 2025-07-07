Mulder Sacrifices Personal Milestone for Legacy as South Africa Crushes Zimbabwe
Wiaan Mulder delivered a batting masterclass in the second Test against Zimbabwe, scoring an astonishing 367 not out before declaring South Africa’s innings at lunch on day two — just 33 runs short of equaling Brian Lara’s world-record 400. But for Mulder, the decision to stop short of history was intentional and deeply respectful.
“Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real,” Mulder said in his post-day interview with Shaun Pollock. “I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”
Mulder’s declaration at 626 for 5 not only stunned cricket fans but also showcased the humility and leadership of South Africa’s stand-in captain. With Zimbabwe reeling under the weight of a world-class performance, the Proteas went on to dominate, bowling out the hosts for 170 in their first innings and enforcing the follow-on. By stumps, Zimbabwe managed 51 for 1 in their second innings.
Despite missing a rare opportunity to rewrite the record books, Mulder broke several milestones. He became only the second South African to score a triple-century in Test cricket, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 311*. Interestingly, music played a key role in calming his nerves. “It was Zombie by The Cranberries,” Mulder shared. “Just singing that between balls helped me stay present.”
It’s been a long journey for Mulder since his international debut in 2017. Admitting he wasn't ready then, Mulder credited county cricket in England—specifically his time at Leicestershire—with helping him grow both technically and mentally.
“I came across the ball for a large portion of my career,” he said. “In England, you quickly learn if your front pad’s in the way, you’re exposed. Playing there shaped the batter I am today.”
South Africa’s head coach, Shukri Conrad, praised Mulder’s maturity and poise. “Wiaan’s innings was nothing short of extraordinary,” he said. “The way he absorbed pressure and controlled the innings session by session was a masterclass in shot selection and temperament.”
Mulder’s decision to put team and legacy above personal glory is bound to be remembered as much as the runs he scored. His humility, skill, and tactical acumen set the tone for South Africa’s likely victory—and may well inspire the next generation of cricketers to value sportsmanship as highly as statistics.