Nepal Women One Step Away from Historic T20 World Cup Berth
In a landmark achievement for Nepali cricket, the national women's team has qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, bringing them within striking distance of making their debut appearance on the world stage in England next year.
Nepal secured this opportunity after finishing second in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier held in Thailand, a performance highlighted by a stunning win over a higher-ranked UAE. The victory earned them a spot among the ten teams vying for World Cup qualification and signaled Nepal’s growing strength in women’s cricket.
Team captain Indu Barma, who starred in the decisive Super Three match against UAE with a Player of the Match performance, hailed the result as a turning point. “Global Qualifier is a historic achievement that has also opened doors for other opportunities,” Barma said in a statement to Hamrokhelkud.com. “The win has inspired us. It has shown that women’s cricket in Nepal deserves more investment and support from the agencies concerned.”
The road ahead will be challenging. Nepal faces competition from cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, Scotland, Thailand, and the United States, with five more teams yet to join the fray. Only the top four will earn a place at the T20 World Cup in England in mid-2026.
The team’s triumph has drawn praise across the country. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called it “a moment of pride for Nepal,” and former men’s captain Paras Khadka lauded the team’s commitment, writing, “Congratulations girls. You have made Nepal proud.”
With momentum on their side and the nation’s hopes behind them, Nepal’s women are now poised to chase their World Cup dream—and perhaps inspire a new era for the sport at home.