Nepal Won the Drama, Beating Scotland by One Run
By Shah Faisal
Nepal beat Scotland by 1 wicket on the last ball with all the drama possible in a cricket match. Chasing a target of 297 the Nepal team needed one of the last ball that resulted in a wide with Nepal going through as winners, but not before a jolt of loss. Earlier Scotland had given Nepal the target of 296 runs with the help of a responsible inning from Tear. The match unfolded as such.
Playing XI
Nepal:
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh †, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rijan Dhakal
Scotland:
George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross †, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson
Toss
Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Scotland’s Innings: Tear Leads the Charge to 296
Nepal’s decision to bowl first initially paid off when opener George Munsey fell early for 12 off 8 balls. However, Charlie Tear anchored the innings with a composed 80 off 72 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and one six. His fluent strokeplay laid the foundation for Scotland’s innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking.
He found solid support from Richie Berrington (40 off 46) and Finlay McCreath (55 off 67), with both batters rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries. These partnerships proved vital as Scotland built their way to a competitive total. Even after Tear’s dismissal, Scotland’s lower order chipped in — especially Mark Watt (10* off 6) and Michael Leask (18 off 15) — helping their side post 296/7 in the allotted 50 overs.
Nepal’s bowling attack had moments of brilliance, with Karan KC standing out. The right-arm pacer picked up 2 for 43 and bowled with precision, keeping the batters in check during crucial phases.
Nepal’s Innings: A Historic Chase Sealed in the Final Ball
Chasing a formidable 297, Nepal began positively, thanks to Kushal Bhurtel’s explosive 53 off just 44 balls. He struck 11 boundaries to set the tone. Alongside Aasif Sheikh (20) and Bhim Sharki (40), Nepal kept pace with the required run rate.
But Scotland clawed back with a flurry of wickets. Brandon McMullen’s key strikes broke Nepal’s middle order, triggering a collapse from 152/2 to 192/7. Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee contributed only 7 and 8 respectively, and Nepal seemed out of the contest.
That’s when Karan KC emerged as the hero. First, he stitched a 60-run stand with Gulsan Jha (42 off 30), who batted fearlessly, smashing three fours and three sixes. Then, Karan took charge.
With 7 runs needed off the final over, tension gripped the stadium. Here’s how the last over unfolded: Wicket, Wide, Dot, Single, Two, Two — leaving 1 run required off the last delivery.
Mark Watt, switching around the wicket, tried to fire in a yorker. Karan missed the flick, but chaos ensued. Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross fumbled, then gathered and broke the stumps, triggering wild celebrations from the Scottish players. But those celebrations were premature. The umpire had signalled wide.
Suddenly, the momentum flipped. Karan raised his bat in disbelief-turned-triumph, while the Scotland players realized they had lost by the slimmest of margins. Nepal’s last-wicket pair had pulled off one of the most dramatic finishes in ODI history.
Karan KC finished unbeaten on 65 off 41 balls, laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. It was a once-in-a-generation performance — cool under pressure, full of fight, and emotionally charged.
Nepal’s Greatest Chase in ODIs
This chase of 297 is now Nepal’s highest successful run chase in ODI history — a true testament to their growing stature in international cricket. Despite this iconic win, Nepal remains at No. 7 on the eight-team points table, while Scotland hold the fourth spot.
But on this day, numbers didn’t matter. It was about heart, nerves, and a finish that will be remembered for years to come