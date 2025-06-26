New ICC Rules Aim to Speed Up Test Cricket and Modernize Match Decisions
ICC's New Cricket Rules Explained in Simple Terms
Cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), has rolled out several important rule changes that affect how the game is played and officiated. These updates are a mix of innovations aimed at improving game speed, fairness, and player safety, especially in Test cricket. While some of these rules were already seen in white-ball formats, they are now being extended or modified for Tests and domestic competitions.
1. Stop Clock in Test Matches
For the first time, a stop clock will be used in Test cricket. This rule is meant to reduce the slow pace of play and improve over rates.
The fielding team now has 60 seconds to start a new over after the last one ends.
If they fail to meet this limit, they will get two warnings.
If the delay continues after the warnings, the batting team gets five penalty runs.
Warnings reset after every 80 overs.
This rule was already in place for ODIs and T20Is. Now, with Tests also adopting it, the ICC hopes to cut down on time-wasting and keep matches more engaging.
2. Saliva Rule Gets a Practical Update
The use of saliva to shine the ball has been banned since the COVID-19 pandemic. That rule still stands, but now there’s a smart tweak.
Earlier, if saliva was found on the ball, umpires had to change it immediately.
Now, it's optional—the ball will only be changed if its condition is visibly affected.
If the shine or movement changes drastically, or the ball appears wet, the umpire may still choose to replace it.
If a team is caught doing it deliberately to gain advantage, the batting side will get five penalty runs.
This change prevents teams from manipulating the rule to get a new ball on purpose.
3. DRS: A Better System for Multiple Dismissals
The Decision Review System (DRS) has been updated to better handle dual-mode dismissals (like caught and lbw in the same ball).
Previously, if a batter was given out, caught and reviewed, and it turned out there was no bat involved, then any LBW decision was treated as "not out" by default—even if it showed "umpire’s call".
Now, the original "out" decision will carry forward into the lbw check.
If the ball tracking shows "umpire’s call", the batter will be given out.
This change makes reviews more logical and fair, especially in close situations.
4. Combined Reviews Now Follow Order of Events
Sometimes, an appeal might involve multiple events—like an LBW and a run-out on the same ball.
The TV umpire will now examine these events in the order they happened.
For example, if the ball hits the pad first (possible lbw), that review will be checked before the run-out.
If the batter is out on the first event, the ball is declared dead, and the second event (run-out) won’t be reviewed.
This avoids confusion and keeps reviews clear and consistent.
5. Even No-Balls Need Catch Review
Here’s an interesting one. Suppose there’s a doubtful catch and it turns out the delivery was a no-ball.
Previously, once a no-ball was confirmed, the catch wasn’t checked at all.
Now, umpires must still check if the catch was clean.
If it was a fair catch, only one run (for the no-ball) is added.
If not, the batting side gets the full number of runs they completed.
This ensures every part of the play is accounted for, regardless of a no-ball call.
6. Penalty for Deliberate Short Runs
In a move to crack down on unfair tactics, the ICC will now enforce stricter rules for deliberate short runs.
If a batter knowingly doesn’t complete the ground to gain extra runs, it is now a serious offense.
The umpires will allow the fielding captain to decide which batter stays on strike.
A five-run penalty will still apply.
This helps maintain the spirit of the game and discourages smart cheating.
7. Full-Time Substitutes in Domestic Cricket
In domestic first-class matches, teams can now use like-for-like full-time substitutes if a player suffers a visible external injury.
These injuries must be evident to match officials (e.g. fractures or severe bruising).
This does not apply to internal issues like muscle pulls or cramps.
The substitute will be allowed to bat, bowl, or keep wickets, just like a concussion sub.
While this rule is in a trial phase, it could change the way injury replacements are handled in longer formats.
These updates show that the ICC is keen to modernize Test cricket while keeping its traditional charm. From better game flow to smarter reviews and fairer injury rules, these changes are a step towards cricket that’s faster, clearer, and fairer for players and fans.