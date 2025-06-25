New Zealand Prepares for Exciting Cricket Season in 2025-26
New Zealand Cricket has announced its home season schedule for 2025–26 , and it's one of the biggest in recent years. From October 2025 to April 2026, the country will host top international teams including Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa.
The season also includes a major milestone for women’s cricket, with Zimbabwe touring New Zealand for the first time.
In total, there will be 39 international matches, 25 for men and 14 for women, spread over 46 days and across nine venues nationwide. The matches will include all three major formats: T20 Internationals (T20Is), One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Test matches.
Men’s Cricket :
The men’s season will begin on October 1, 2025, with three T20Is against Australia at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Next up is England’s tour, which runs from October 18 to November 1, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs across four cities: Christchurch, Auckland, Hamilton, and Wellington.
Then comes the West Indies tour, the most extensive part of the season, from November 5 to December 22. It includes five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches, including a post-Christmas Test match at Bay Oval
Finally, South Africa will tour in March 2026 for five T20Is, which will be played as double-headers with the women’s team.
NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink emphasized the significance of the lineup: “We’re thrilled to build this exciting home summer around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup... giving our players a chance to shine on the global stage as well as at home in front of their fans.”
Women’s Cricket Takes Center Stage
The White Ferns will make history by hosting Zimbabwe for the first time in February 2026, followed by a T20I series against South Africa played as double-headers with the men’s matches.
Rising star Georgia Plimmer shared her excitement: “We can’t wait for the international season... It’s great to see more T20I doubleheaders—they’re such a great experience for teams and fans.” The women’s schedule also includes ODIs against South Africa in March and April.
Preparation for Major ICC Events
This season also plays a crucial role in New Zealand’s preparation for two major global tournaments: the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in January 2026, and the Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled later that year in the same countries.
NZC has planned this season to help both teams sharpen their skills and play against strong international opponents. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson described it as a “marquee summer,” meaning one of the most important in recent years. He emphasized how playing against top teams at home is both exciting and challenging.