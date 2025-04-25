Nida Dar’s Brave Call: Choosing Self-Care Over Spotlight
The 38-year-old all-rounder, who has been one of the linchpins of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team, shared the news via social media, asking for privacy as she navigates a difficult period in her life.
“A lot of things have happened in the past with me personally and professionally and this has affected my mental health,” Dar wrote. “For this reason, I am taking a break for a while from cricket to focus on myself. Please respect the privacy. Thank you. #respect.”
With a career spanning over a decade, Dar has earned 130 T20 International caps and featured in 99 One-Day Internationals—numbers that speak to her endurance and consistency.
She had recently resumed training ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Faisalabad. Yet despite her efforts, Dar did not make the final 15-player squad, falling short of the fitness standards required.
Ironically, Dar’s announcement came just as the Pakistan women’s team concluded a triumphant run in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
With five straight wins under their belt, including a commanding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on April 19 at Lahore’s LCCA Ground, the team is riding high on momentum.
Even as Pakistan’s women’s team looks ahead to new milestones, Dar’s absence leaves a void that can’t easily be filled. More than her runs or wickets, it’s her presence—stoic, dependable, inspiring—that the squad will reportedly miss.