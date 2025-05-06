No Cricket with Pakistan Until Terror Ends: Gautam Gambhir
By Shah Faisal
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has reaffirmed his long-standing stance against any cricketing engagement with Pakistan, insisting that no sporting ties should resume until terrorism originating from across the border comes to a complete halt.
Speaking at an ABP event in Delhi, Gambhir responded strongly when asked if India should continue to play Pakistan in ICC or Asia Cup tournaments. “My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Till all this (terrorism) doesn’t stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan,” he stated firmly.
His remarks follow a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and drew strong reactions from the Indian government, including partial suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and severance of key diplomatic and logistical links with Pakistan.
Gambhir, a former India opener and 2011 World Cup winner, has consistently maintained that national security must outweigh any form of sporting or cultural engagement. “No cricket match, Bollywood film, or concert is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and citizens,” he emphasized. “Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will perform — but nothing compares to the loss of a loved one.”
Gambhir has long linked cricket diplomacy with India’s broader security framework. Since the last bilateral series in 2013, India and Pakistan have only clashed in multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup or ICC events. Their latest face-off came in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, and further contests could take place unless the government enforces a complete ban.
Despite his personal views, Gambhir acknowledged that the final decision lies with the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “This is not up to me; it’s not in my jurisdiction,” he said. “This is for the BCCI and, more importantly, the government to decide. Whatever decision they make, we should respect and not politicise it.”
On Team Selection and Senior Players
Gambhir also addressed questions about the future of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of India’s Five-Test tour of England in June. Dismissing speculation about his influence on selections, he clarified: “A coach’s job isn’t selecting the team. It is the job of selectors to pick the squad. The coach only decides the playing eleven. Neither those before me were selectors, nor am I.”
On the longevity of senior players, he was equally clear. “Performance should be the only criteria. If you perform, then why stop at 40? You can jolly well play till 45. Who’s stopping you?”