Not Chasing Lara’s 400, Wiaan Mulder’s Selfless Deed Sparks Reflection on Legacy and Respect
By Shah Faisal
South African allrounder Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 367 in the second Test against Zimbabwe has triggered widespread debate — not just for its brilliance, but for the decision that followed it. At lunch on day two in Bulawayo, Mulder shocked many by declaring the innings, placing team strategy over personal glory, and walking away just 33 runs short of Brian Lara’s world record 400 not out.
Mulder's knock is now the highest individual score ever by a South African in Test history and the fifth-highest in the format overall. But what grabbed headlines wasn't just the runs — it was his decision to stop chasing them.
Interestingly, Mulder has since revealed that Brian Lara himself encouraged him to break the record. Speaking to SuperSport, Mulder shared, “Now that things have settled, I’ve chatted with Brian Lara. He told me I should have gone for it, that records are there to be broken. He said he hopes if I’m ever in that position again, I push beyond what he did.”
Lara’s message carried more weight because of who he is — the man who scored 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004. That iconic innings was built with a combination of patience, mastery, and flair, as Lara batted for over 12 hours and faced 582 balls to set a world record that has stood firm for over two decades.
Yet, Mulder made a choice that defied modern cricket’s obsession with records. He chose not to rewrite history but to preserve a piece of it. "Respecting the game is the most important part for me," he said, adding that South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad had told him, "Let the legends keep the really big scores."
Not everyone agreed. West Indies great Chris Gayle, himself the owner of two triple centuries, said Mulder may have “panicked” and “blundered.” Gayle questioned why a player would walk away from “a once in a lifetime opportunity” to become immortal. “If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400,” he said, arguing that greatness and legacy are built on landmark moments.
Still, the choice wasn’t about numbers. It was a statement of character. Mulder, standing at the edge of cricketing immortality, instead turned around and saluted those who came before him — particularly Brian Lara. In a game that increasingly rewards self-promotion, here was an act that felt different, almost noble.
Was it the right call? Only time will tell. Mulder may one day look back and wonder "what if." After all, not many get to 367* in a Test. But in choosing respect over records, he reminded us that cricket isn’t only about milestones. It’s also about values.
One thing is certain: we witnessed an act of immense respect. Mulder’s decision gave the new generation a reason to reflect on Brian Lara's greatness. It brought back memories of the majestic left-hander who once carried an entire nation on his back — none more so than in 1999 against Australia in the third Test in Bridgetown. Lara, facing arguably the best bowling attack of the era, led West Indies to a historic one-wicket victory with an unforgettable 153*, a knock hailed as one of the greatest in Test history.
Brian Lara was not just a cricketer; he was a phenomenon. A prince whom the Caribbean viewed as a messiah — and time and again, he lived up to that belief. What Mulder did was not just a tribute to Lara, but perhaps the beginning of a tradition where cricketers look beyond stats and think of legacy in broader terms.
Whether Mulder regrets it or not in the future, he has already secured a different kind of legacy — one grounded in humility and reverence. And in doing so, he gave cricket something far more valuable than a new record. He gave it perspective.