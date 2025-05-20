Oman Beat Canada by 15 Runs in CWCL 2
By Shah Faisal
In a closely contested encounter of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Oman defeated Canada by 15 runs on May 19, 2025, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Oman posted a total of 217 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Canada, in response, was bowled out for 202 in 49 overs, falling short despite a valiant effort from their middle order. Mohammad Nadeem delivered a composed unbeaten 76 off 77 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.
Oman's Innings: Steady Batting Anchored by Nadeem
The start to Oman’s innings was a dire one. They lost Aamir Kaleem early in the first over of the match, followed by the wicket of the other opener, Jatinder Singh, at the end of the 5th over, leaving their team in unfriendly circumstances. Oman was 2/10 at the end of the 5th over. Both wickets fell to Canadian pacer Kaleem Sana, who extracted swing and bounce off the wicket early on. However, Oman succumbed more to the pressure and lost two more wickets, and at the end of the 23rd over, they were 4/69. Then came the anchor role time — Hammad Mirza and Mohammad Nadeem combined to rescue the innings.
Oman's innings was further anchored by Mohammad Nadeem. His innings was characterized by calculated strokes and crucial partnerships that stabilized Oman's batting after early setbacks. Hammad Mirza also contributed significantly with a 77-run knock, providing a solid foundation at the top. The Canadian bowlers, particularly Shivam Sharma (2/27) and Dilon Heyliger (2/36), managed to contain the scoring rate and take timely wickets, but Oman's disciplined batting ensured a competitive total. The innings ended with Oman scoring 217 runs in 50 overs.
Canada's Chase: A Brave Effort Led by Pargat Singh
Like Oman, the Canadian batting was also hit by early punches from the Omani bowlers. Chasing 218 for victory, Canada lost two early wickets to Shakeel Ahmed and a run out. They were 2/30 when a crucial partnership developed between Pargat Singh and Harsh Thaker. The partnership and the innings were spearheaded by Pargat Singh. In the 28th over, Shrivastava ended the partnership between the two, and then a wicket spree came from the Omani bowlers, especially Shrivastava and Shakeel Ahmed, who castled four Canadian batters in just four overs. Canada was now 115/6 from 110/2 just four overs ago. The punch was so hard that Canada kept themselves wanting for runs and partnerships throughout the remaining innings, but the damage was already done. Despite the efforts of Pargat Singh, who scored a gritty 85 runs despite battling cramps and kept Canada in the hunt, especially during a challenging middle phase, the target remained elusive. He was also accompanied by Shivam Sharma (37 runs), but the lack of substantial partnerships and the fall of wickets at regular intervals hampered Canada's progress. Oman's bowlers, notably Shakeel Ahmed (3/41) and Samay Shrivastava (3/31), applied consistent pressure, leading to Canada's eventual dismissal for 202.
Oman's victory by 15 runs was a testament to their balanced team performance, combining steady batting with effective bowling. Canada's spirited chase, highlighted by Pargat Singh's commendable innings, fell just short, underscoring the competitive nature of the match. This win adds valuable points for Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 standings.