Pak vs Ban T20 Series: Pakistan Slide Early in the First T20I
By Shah Faisal
Mirpur, July 20, 2025 — A fresh series, a familiar slip. Pakistan’s T20I campaign in Bangladesh began with a thud as the hosts outplayed them across departments in Dhaka. The seven-wicket defeat, sealed with 27 balls to spare, not only exposed Pakistan's top-order recklessness but also underlined Bangladesh’s evolution into a ruthless T20 side at home.
First Innings: Pakistan’s Batting Unravels Amid Run-Out Chaos and Fizz Precision
Put in to bat, Pakistan never found their footing on a slightly two-paced surface. Fakhar Zaman’s fluent 44 off 34 was the lone bright spot in a largely wayward batting effort that ended at 110 — their lowest completed total in T20Is against Bangladesh.
The slide began early. Taskin Ahmed, despite grassing a sitter off Fakhar’s top edge, made amends by removing Saim Ayub in his very next over. Mohammad Haris, who had tormented Bangladesh in their last meeting, played an ill-advised slog-sweep straight into deep midwicket’s hands.
From there, the innings spiraled. Salman Agha fell to a misjudged scoop off Tanzim Hasan Shakib, while Mohammad Nawaz’s run-out — after Fakhar denied a tight single — epitomised the communication breakdown within the Pakistan camp.
In a twist of irony, Fakhar himself was run-out moments later, slipping while attempting a second run. His dismissal proved the turning point. With Pakistan reduced to 78 for 6, the remaining wickets fell in clusters.
Mustafizur Rahman then tightened the noose. He conceded just six runs in his full quota — a new record for the cheapest four-over spell by a Bangladeshi bowler in T20Is — and picked up two wickets, including the struggling Khushdil Shah.
The tail didn’t wag. Taskin returned to polish things off, taking two wickets in the final over and running out the last batter to bowl Pakistan out with seven deliveries to spare.
Second Innings: Parvez and Hridoy Drive Bangladesh to Clinical Chase
Chasing 111, Bangladesh suffered a minor scare when debutant Salman Mirza struck in the first over, dismissing Tanzid Hasan. He bagged a second in his next over, sending Litton Das back with a sharp edge to slip. At 15 for 2, Pakistan had a slim opening.
But Parvez Hossain Emon had other ideas.
Targeting part-timer Saim Ayub — whose deployment as a bowler puzzled many — Parvez launched him for a towering six. Towhid Hridoy followed suit with another big hit. From there, the momentum shifted firmly Bangladesh’s way.
Parvez was elegant and commanding, striking five sixes in a 39-ball unbeaten 56. His straight loft off Mirza, with one hand off the bat, was the shot of the night. He showcased range — lofts, whips, and flat-batted punches — dismantling both pace and spin alike.
Hridoy, dropped twice on 12 and 30, added 36 valuable runs, making Pakistan pay for their shoddy fielding. His dismissal — top-edging Abbas Afridi — came too late to change the outcome.
Parvez, unfazed at the other end, toyed with Pakistan’s attack. Faheem Ashraf was hit for two boundaries, the second of which brought up Parvez's half-century. He added another six over mid-on, taking Bangladesh to the brink.
The win was completed in the 16th over with a confident pull shot from Jaker Ali. It was as clinical a chase as Bangladesh could have scripted — patient in early trouble, then explosive with Parvez at the End.
Pakistan’s batting blueprint — aggressive starts and big-hitting in the middle — crumbled under Bangladesh’s discipline and intensity. The visitors will need urgent recalibration, both in intent and execution, to avoid a short-lived series.
With two games to go, Pakistan must regroup fast. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have every reason to believe they can seal another T20I series at home — with confidence and flair firmly in their corner.