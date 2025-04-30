Pakistan and Bangladesh Set for High Stakes T20I Series Ahead of World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed a five match T20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh, scheduled from May 25 to June 3, 2025. The series marks the return of international cricket to Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium after a 17 year hiatus, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting the remaining matches.
Originally, the Future Tours Programme (FTP) had planned three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is for this tour. However, both boards agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is to prioritize preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
"The series, which is part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP), originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is. However, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year, both the boards have mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is," PCB stated.
The Iqbal Stadium, a historic venue that hosted 24 Test matches and 16 ODIs between 1978 and 2008, will stage the first two T20Is on May 25 and 27.
Its last international fixture was an ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in April 2008. The stadium has recently proven its readiness by hosting domestic tournaments like the Champions One Day Cup (September 2024) and the National T20 Cup (April 2025).
Series Schedule and Logistics
The action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the final three matches on May 30, June 1, and June 3. All games will begin at 8:00 PM local time. Bangladesh will arrive on May 21 and train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.
This series serves as a crucial buildup for both teams ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan holds a dominant record against Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of their 19 encounters. Their last meeting was during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.
The series not only revives cricket at an iconic Pakistani venue but also sets the stage for an intense rivalry as both teams gear up for a global tournament.