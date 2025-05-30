Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by 57 Runs in 2nd T20I by 57 Runs
By Shah Faisal
Pakistan delivered a commanding performance in the second T20I against Bangladesh, registering a 57-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The match, played under lights, saw Pakistan dominate with both bat and ball, led by Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive 74 and Abrar Ahmed’s clinical spell in the middle overs.
Toss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk)
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 1st Innings Report
Sent in to set a target, Pakistan got off to a blazing start, racing to 67/1 in the powerplay. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was in destructive form, hammering 74 off just 41 deliveries with 4 fours and 6 sixes. His aggressive intent laid the perfect foundation for a big total.
Mohammad Haris played the perfect foil with a 25-ball 41, sharing a 71-run stand with Farhan for the second wicket. In the death overs, Hasan Nawaz provided fireworks with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, helping Pakistan plunder 61 runs in the last five overs and finish on a massive 201/6. Pakistani batters kept their form from the past game and scored aggressively with clear mentality and shot selection.
Bangladesh’s bowling struggles were highlighted by wayward spells from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0/38) and Shamim Hossain (0/28 in 3.3 overs). Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/36) and Hasan Mahmud (2/47) were the only bowlers to find some success.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 2nd Innings Report
Faced with a daunting target of 231, Bangladesh never quite found their rhythm. Despite a bright start that saw them reach 54/3 in the powerplay, they lost key wickets in clusters and were eventually bowled out for 144, falling 57 runs short.
Tanzid Hasan showed promise early on with a brisk 33 off 19 balls, but wickets of Litton Das (6) and Parvez Hossain Emon (8) pegged Bangladesh back. The middle order couldn’t absorb the pressure, especially during the middle overs, where Abrar Ahmed’s guile spun a web around the batters.
Abrar returned outstanding figures of 4-0-19-3, removing Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Hossain to derail the chase.
There were brief signs of resistance: Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a useful 23 (17), and Tanzim Hasan Sakib provided fireworks at the end with a valiant 50 off 31 balls, smacking five sixes. His 29-run last-wicket stand with Hasan Mahmud delayed the inevitable but couldn’t change the outcome.
Among Pakistan's bowlers, Ibrar Ahmad was the pick of them bowlers with 3 for 19 in his four overs. Other than him, Faheem Ashraf (2-0-8-1) and Shadab Khan (2-0-13-1) were economical and effective. Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali also chipped in with a wicket each. The bowling unit did enough to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting effort. Sahibzada Farhan got man of the match for his stylish 74 off 41 balls.