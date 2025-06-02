Pakistan Crush Bangladesh 3-0 in T20I Series with Fearless Cricket Display
By Shah Faisal
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series, showcasing a bold and modern approach to white-ball cricket. Playing with clarity, confidence, and intent, Pakistan dominated across all three matches with standout performances from emerging stars and experienced players alike.
While Bangladesh faltered with inconsistent performances and missed opportunities, especially in the third T20I, where they failed to capitalize on a platform to post over 200, the consistency of Pakistan’s execution stood out.
Modern Approach and Youthful Energy Drive Pakistan Forward
Pakistan’s aggressive strategy was reflected in their fearless batting, particularly with the promotion of young talents. Hassan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris were instrumental in reshaping Pakistan’s top and middle-order dynamics.
Hassan Nawaz impressed with vital contributions in the first two T20Is, playing key roles in setting up important targets. Meanwhile, Haris made history in the third T20I, scoring his maiden T20I century. His hundred marked him as the first non-opener to score a T20I century for Pakistan and the second-fastest T20I century maker in the country’s history.
Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed Spark Bowling Revival
With the ball, Pakistan saw promising signs of a turnaround. Shadab Khan, under pressure after a couple of lean years, began to rediscover his form with tight spells and key wickets. Although he still has room for improvement, the returns in this series will lift his confidence.
Abrar Ahmed continued to build his reputation as a reliable white-ball spinner. His control in the middle overs during the second T20I was crucial in containing Bangladesh’s scoring. Given Pakistan’s long-standing need for a specialist spinner post-Saeed Ajmal, Abrar’s growing consistency could make him a mainstay in the squad.
Mike Hesson’s Impact: A New Era of Aggressive White-Ball Cricket
Newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson has made a quick impression. His clear backing of an aggressive and attacking style in white-ball formats was visible in both team selections and tactics. The 3-0 series win is an early endorsement of his vision and a positive step for Pakistan's modern cricketing identity.
Agha Salman’s Captaincy: Fearless, Not Careless
Captain Salman Ali Agha also enjoyed a successful series, both tactically and with his leadership approach. A firm believer in playing aggressive yet smart cricket, Salman has emphasized maintaining pressure on the opposition while avoiding recklessness.
“As long as I’m captain, this is how we’ll play,” Salman said after Pakistan’s seven-wicket win in the third T20I.
“This is the way forward. The world plays like this now—you have to keep bowlers and batters under pressure. In New Zealand, the conditions didn’t allow it, but the boys learned how to be fearless without being careless. That’s something we balanced perfectly in this series.”
Salman’s consistency in philosophy across the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours reflects a welcome shift toward long-term planning—something Pakistan cricket has often lacked due to frequent tactical overhauls.
It's too early to predict the future of this approach, but it is certain that at last, Pakistan has adopted a strategy in practice rather than just speaking about it.