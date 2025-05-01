Pakistan Domestic Cricket Set for Major Overhaul Amid Performance Concerns
In a bold move to address the declining standards of domestic cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is poised to implement a sweeping overhaul of its domestic structure, with plans to slash the number of participating teams from 18 to just 9.
The drastic proposal comes amid growing dissatisfaction among top PCB officials regarding the quality of players emerging from the current system. Despite a record number of matches being held across various levels, insiders say the talent pipeline has failed to deliver at the expected standard.
Concerns over leadership within the domestic cricket department have also surfaced, with Director Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Senior GM Junaid Zia reportedly under scrutiny. While both have retained their positions, their exclusion from a newly formed committee to suggest reforms is a clear sign of waning confidence.
The committee, tasked with presenting recommendations to the PCB Chairman within five working days, includes a mix of administrators and former players. Key figures involved are Bilal Afzal (Advisor to the Chairman), Sameer Syed (COO), Khawaja Nadeem (President, RCA Lahore), former interim head coach Aaqib Javed, and Wahab Riaz, who is said to be consulting with former captain Salman Butt.
The idea of reducing the number of domestic teams is not new, but this time it is gaining serious traction. Advocates believe that a leaner structure with stronger, more competitive teams will better prepare players for the rigors of international cricket.
A final decision is expected soon, with the PCB signaling a strong intent to prioritize quality over quantity in its domestic game.