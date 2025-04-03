Pakistan Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Second Consecutive ODI Against New Zealand
The Pakistan cricket team has been penalized for a slow over-rate for the second time in their ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Following a similar violation in the first ODI, Pakistan was once again found guilty of failing to complete their allotted overs within the stipulated time during the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.
As a result, the team has been fined 5% of their match fees, as imposed by Jeff Crowe from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. After accounting for all time allowances, Pakistan was determined to be one over short of the required rate.
ICC Code of Conduct & Sanctions
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offenses, teams that fail to complete their overs within the required timeframe are penalized financially. As per regulations, players are fined 5% of their match fees for each over they fall short.
The charge was leveled against the team by the match officials, including on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, third umpire Paul Reiffel, and fourth umpire Chris Brown. Pakistan’s stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan accepted the charge, pleading guilty, which meant no formal hearing was required.
Pakistan’s Struggles in New Zealand Tour
This penalty adds to Pakistan’s disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they have lost six of the seven matches played so far. In addition to their latest sanction, they were found two overs short in the first ODI, resulting in a 10% match fee fine.
New Zealand sealed the series with an emphatic 84-run victory in the second ODI, thanks to a brilliant 99-run knock by Mitchell Hay and a five-wicket haul by Ben Sears. With the series already decided at 2-0, the third and final ODI will be played on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.