Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Participation in Doubt Amid Political Tensions and Broadcast Snub
The Pakistan cricket team's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has come under question after a promotional poster released by the tournament's official broadcaster excluded Pakistan’s captain, sparking widespread speculation and concern among fans and analysts.
The Asia Cup, expected to be held in September 2025 in a T20 format, will likely be hosted by India. This tournament is also set to serve as a crucial preparatory event ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host. However, longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan have once again cast a shadow over bilateral cricket ties.
The poster in question featured only the captains of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, notably leaving out a Pakistani representative. Although there has been no official announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the omission has fueled concerns that Pakistan may not take part in the tournament, especially if it proceeds in India.
In recent years, India has declined to tour Pakistan, citing security concerns, leading to hybrid hosting models for events such as the 2023 Asia Cup. If India does retain hosting rights for the 2025 edition, it's unlikely Pakistan will travel across the border, continuing a pattern of political interference affecting sports diplomacy.
Adding to the confusion is the recent elevation of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), replacing Jay Shah, who has taken up a role with the International Cricket Council (ICC). This leadership change had earlier sparked rumors that India might pull out of the Asia Cup. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed these reports.
“It has come to our notice about some news reports that the BCCI has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup... Such news is devoid of any truth,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI, emphasizing that the board’s current focus is on the IPL and the upcoming England series.
With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching and no clarity from either board, cricket fans are left in a state of uncertainty. The absence of a clear resolution underscores how deeply political tensions continue to disrupt one of the sport’s most anticipated regional tournaments.