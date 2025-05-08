PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned Due to Light Malfunctioning, Stirring Suspense in the Qualification Scenario
By Shah Faisal
A power-packed contest between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), in the IPL 2025, ended in disappointment as a floodlight failure forced the match to be abandoned after just 10.1 overs in Dharamsala. The game, which had been shaping up into a thrilling high-scoring encounter, was called off due to technical failure at the HPCA Stadium, denying fans a full display and leaving the playoff qualification battle wide open.
Toss
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first.
Teams
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Bench: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Pravin Dubey, Yash Thakur
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Bench: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurna Vijay
Priyansh, Prabhsimran Dominate Starc and Chameera
Opening the batting for PBKS, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh tore into the DC pace attack. Facing Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera, the two uncapped Indian openers looked fearless and fluent. Starc was dispatched for five boundaries, while Chameera was struck for two fours and two sixes — all without offering a single chance.
PBKS cruised to 50/0 in just four overs, with Priyansh leading the charge. He brought up a scintillating 25-ball half-century with a confident six off Axar Patel and followed it up by taking Kuldeep Yadav apart for two more sixes.
Twin Fifties Set the Tone
Prabhsimran Singh matched his partner's aggression, getting to his own fifty in just 28 deliveries. He briefly went down clutching his hamstring but recovered quickly to continue his form. It was his fourth consecutive IPL fifty — the first uncapped Indian to do so, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad’s three-fifty streak from 2020.
The pair added 122 runs in just 10 overs, laying a perfect platform for a massive total.
Natarajan Strikes, Then the Lights Go Out
Just as Delhi Capitals finally found a breakthrough with T Natarajan dismissing Priyansh Arya — caught off a top-edge onto the helmet — the game came to a halt. Before a new batter could arrive, multiple floodlight towers at the venue failed one after another, forcing the umpires to pause play at 122/1 in 10.1 overs.
Game Abandonment Due to Technical Glitch
The match was officially abandoned after a significant technical failure caused multiple floodlight towers to shut down. According to a BCCI statement:
“The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match (Match #58) in the Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees.”
Despite efforts to restore power, the match could not be resumed, and both teams were awarded one point each.
Playoff Qualification Scenario Blown Wide Open
This drawn game has added fresh suspense to an already tight playoff race. With one point each from the washout, Delhi Capitals move to 14 points, equalling Mumbai Indians (MI) but still trailing them on net run rate. PBKS, meanwhile, climb to 16 points with two games left — a relatively stronger position that inches them closer to playoff qualification.
The result also complicates Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) path to the playoffs. For KKR to have a realistic shot, both MI and DC need to remain stuck at 15 points. But with DC and MI scheduled to play each other, at least one is likely to cross that mark, tightening the margin for KKR.
While Punjab Kings appear well-positioned, DC and MI are in a virtual knockout situation in their upcoming clash, with the winner significantly boosting their playoff hopes. With three teams locked in a tight battle and just a few league games remaining, the playoff picture remains tantalizingly unpredictable.