PBKS vs. DC: Will PBKS Keep Their Winning Momentum Going or Will DC Bounce Back?
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other in the 58th match of the IPL at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on May 8. This is the first time the two teams will be playing against each other this season.
Punjab Kings have had a very good 2025 season so far, winning seven of their eleven matches, while losing three. One of their matches was canceled due to rain and the points were shared. They are currently 3rd on the table with 15 points, just one point behind the top two. If they manage to beat DC, they will jump to the top spot with just two matches remaining.
DC, on the other hand, have had a mixed experience so far. They started strong, winning five of their first six matches. However, they have been on a downhill trajectory since then, winning just one of their next five. They are currently 5th on the table with 13 points, one point behind the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians.
Head to Head
It’s an almost perfect balance between the two sides when it comes to the history of this clash. The two teams have faced each other 33 times, with PBKS winning 17 and DC coming out victorious in 16.
PBKS vs. DC Probable Playing XIs
PBKS Probable Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Yash Thakur
DC Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
Players to Watch
Top Batters
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh is one of the standout performers for PBKS this season. He is the top run-scorer for PBKS and is in contention for the Orange Cap. His recent form is impressive, with three consecutive half-centuries in the last three matches, including a match-winning knock of 97 against the Lucknow Super Giants. So far, he has scored 437 runs in 11 innings with a tremendous strike rate of 170.
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for DC this season. Despite not scoring a single half-century, the South African middle-order star averages 51, thanks to his steady contributions of 30s and 40s at the end of innings. He has scored 259 runs in 11 matches so far, with a strike rate of 151.
Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
One of the few players retained by PBKS before the Mega Auction, Arshdeep Singh has repaid that confidence by being one of the top wicket-takers this season. His early breakthroughs in the powerplay have been key to PBKS’s success. The left-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches so far, with an average of 18.2 and an economy of 8.
Mitchell StarcMitchell Starc is in superb form this season after returning from injury. He has been a consistent performer for DC, taking a wicket or two in almost every match. He has taken 14 wickets in the 11 matches he has played so far.