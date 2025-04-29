PCB Sets Eyes on Raza, Hassan, and Hesson for Bangladesh T20I Series
By Shah Faisal
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted five potential players for selection in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next month. The list includes four seasoned campaigners — Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf — along with a promising newcomer, Ali Raza.
Hasan Ali, who is the most senior amongst all those who are shortlisted, is currently enjoying a strong run of form in PSL 10 while representing Karachi Kings. The right-arm pacer leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts with 13 wickets in six matches. He recently surpassed Wahab Riaz to become the highest wicket-taker in PSL history, with 121 wickets in 88 matches. Internationally, Hasan has claimed 60 wickets in 51 T20Is for Pakistan, last featuring in a T20I against Ireland in 2024.
Sahibzada Farhan, meanwhile, has been in exceptional form during PSL Season 10. The 29-year-old has emerged as the leading T20 run-scorer worldwide in 2025, scoring 841 runs in 12 matches at an outstanding average of 84.10 and a strike rate of 182.42. Farhan, who last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2024, has played nine T20Is without yet making a significant mark. If selected, this could be a crucial opportunity to establish his credentials on the international stage.
Hussain Talat, another strong contender, has impressed with his performances for Peshawar Zalmi. The left-handed all-rounder has scored 193 runs in six matches. His most recent T20I appearance came in 2021 against South Africa. With 18 T20Is under his belt and two half-centuries,
Faheem Ashraf, who has taken six wickets and scored 68 runs in PSL 2025, so far, is also under consideration. He was part of Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against New Zealand, though his last T20I appearance was in 2023, also against New Zealand.
A New Face on the Horizon
Ali Raza, an emerging fast bowler who has turned heads this season while playing for Peshawar Zalmi. Raza has taken eight wickets in six matches in the ongoing PSL and is being closely monitored as a future asset in Pakistan’s pace battery. The right-arm quick has also represented Pakistan at the Under-19 level, claiming 26 wickets in 11 Youth ODIs. His express pace and consistent performances in PSL 10 have brought him into national focus, and a call-up could be on the horizon if he continues his upward trajectory
Mike Hesson Tops PCB’s Coaching Shortlist
Alongside player selection, the PCB is also in the final stages of appointing a new head coach for the national team. An official announcement is expected shortly after May 4.
New Zealand’s Mike Hesson has emerged as the frontrunner. Currently coaching Islamabad United in the PSL, Hesson is being considered specifically to guide Pakistan’s white-ball teams. PCB officials are awaiting the closure of the application window before making a final decision.
Hesson, who has never played first-class cricket, began his coaching journey with Otago cricket as director of cricket before becoming head coach of the Kenya national team. In 2012, he was appointed head coach of the New Zealand men’s side and has since built an international reputation for his strategic acumen. His extensive experience includes various coaching assignments across the globe.
The newly appointed head coach is expected to assume responsibilities ahead of the Bangladesh T20I series in May this year.