Players to follow at the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025
By Mishaal Mubarak
The next ten days will define who claims the final two places at the ICC Women’s World Cup in India later this year. There are six teams in the fray: Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Thailand, Scotland, and Ireland, who will play 15 one-day games with the final boarding call for India ringing in the background. Some of them are clear favorites. Others carry a charm of unpredictability. But all arrive geared with aces up their sleeves, ready to light up the stage in Lahore. Regardless of who ends up getting the last two tickets to the World Cup, every player will have the chance to make their mark. So, we take a look at each team's own plot-twisters, wild cards, and fail-safes that will suit their respective strategy just fine.
Fatima Sana:
There aren’t many 23-year-olds in cricket who carry what Fatima Sana does. Captaining a team known more for its eccentricity than anything, she shoulders both batting and bowling responsibilities with immense brilliance, and all that at a point in her side’s history where the fans are more engaged in the sport than they ever were. Sana has got plenty on her plate, but if someone knows how to navigate through these challenges for Pakistan, it’s her. She couldn’t quite impress with the bat during the warm-ups but grabbed two wickets, bowling as economically as is characteristic of her. Her all-round finesse is what makes her the greatest asset for Pakistan currently.
Fargana Hoque:
Bangladesh are one of the favourites to make it through to the ODI World Cup in India, and Fargana Hoque is, to some extent, responsible for this. She landed in Lahore with a form as explosive as it gets. Had it not been for a Chloe Abel jaffa, which cut her just two runs short of a half-century, Hoque would have two fifties in as many games during the warm-ups. Her presence at the opening spot gives Bangladesh an almost envious advantage, especially with Pakistan’s conditions in the backdrop, where maximising the powerplay will be key against many teams.
Hayley Matthews:
Hayley Matthews ended last year with a stunning average of 78, which includes three centuries. Her record in Pakistan is jaw-droppingly brilliant, with an average of 91 in the country. But she also has an additional responsibility of leading her team. She led her side to a whitewash over Pakistan on her last tour to the country, and there’s little to suggest a different fate awaits her this time either.
Darcy Carter:19 and a rookie is what Darcy Carter is. But how she fared against Bangladesh the other day truly reflects her to be the opposite of a rookie. She is explosive, but not of the erratic kind. And on top of that, she brings with her some handy off-spin, which could help Scotland extract the best out of the tracks in Lahore. She will be, without any exaggeration, crucial to her team’s hopes of making it past the qualifiers.