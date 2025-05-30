Ponting’s WTC Final Prediction: Surprises at the Top Order
By Mehr Jan
Ricky Ponting has made his call.
The former Australia captain believes Marnus Labuschagne will open the batting in the World Test Championship Final, with Cameron Green promoted to No. 3.
Australia's 15-man squad for the June 11 final at Lord’s has already been announced. But head coach Andrew McDonald plans to finalize the XI only after the team gathers in London.
That hasn’t stopped Ponting from laying out his predicted lineup—one with a few surprises.
Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting said he expects selectors to back experience over form. The most notable shift? Labuschagne stepping in as opener for the first time in Tests.
Backing Green, Backing Marnus
Green’s return adds depth. Ponting slots him in at first drop, a move that suggests trust in the young all-rounder’s ability to handle the new ball.
Travis Head follows at No. 5. Beau Webster, who’s impressed with his all-around skill set, takes the No. 6 spot in Ponting’s projection. Alex Carey remains the keeper at No. 7.
Hazlewood's selection comes at the cost of Scott Boland, who has been consistent whenever picked. Ponting acknowledges the dilemma.
“It’s a really tough selection every time,” he said. “Every time Boland plays, he just does so well. But unfortunately, if Hazlewood is fit, I think he comes straight back into the team.”
Selectors Likely to Stick with Familiar Faces
Labuschagne’s recent record doesn’t scream “form player.” Since late 2022, he has scored only one Test century. He struggled during a recent County stint with Glamorgan. Still, Ponting expects selectors to show loyalty.
He compares the situation to David Warner’s selection ahead of the last WTC Final. Warner was under pressure then, too, but held his place.
“There was talk about whether Warner should hold his spot,” Ponting recalled. “But the thinking was to go through that cycle with the same group.”
He thinks the same logic applies to Labuschagne.
“Labuschagne has been through this cycle with the team, albeit batting at No. 3,” he said. “And I think they will want to get through the cycle with the same players.”
As for whether he agrees with the call? “It’s a different thing… All will be revealed in the next couple of weeks.”
Ponting’s Predicted XI for WTC Final
Usman Khawaja
Marnus Labuschagne
Cameron Green
Steve Smith
Travis Head
Beau Webster
Alex Carey (wk)
Pat Cummins (c)
Mitchell Starc
Nathan Lyon
Josh Hazlewood