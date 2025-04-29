Pratika Rawal Becomes Fastest to 500 Runs in Women’s ODIs, Breaking 27-Year-Old Record
India’s top-order batter Pratika Rawal has set a new benchmark in women’s cricket by becoming the fastest player to reach 500 runs in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs). She accomplished this in just her eighth innings, surpassing the previous record of nine innings held by England legend Charlotte Edwards since 1997.
The 24-year-old Delhi-born opener reached the milestone during India’s match against South Africa at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing tri-nation series. Rawal scored a composed 78 off 91 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six.
She brought up her half-century in 58 deliveries, reaching the landmark with a six, and quietly crossed the 500 run mark in the fourth over with a single off Masabata Klaas.
This achievement not only broke Edwards’ longstanding record but also made Rawal the fastest Indian, across both men’s and women’s ODIs, to reach 500 runs. The previous Indian record was held by Shubman Gill, who took ten innings to reach the milestone. Among Indian women, Rawal surpassed Mithali Raj, who took 13 innings.
India won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a solid 276/6, with contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 48 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (41 off 32), and Rawal's standout knock.
South African bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba took two wickets for 55 runs. Rawal’s innings helped lay a strong foundation, and India’s total proved to be more than sufficient.
Rawal made her ODI debut on December 22, 2024, against the West Indies in Vadodara after Shafali Verma was left out. Since then, she has delivered a string of consistent performances: 40, 76, and 18 against West Indies; 89, 67, and a career-best 154 against Ireland; followed by an unbeaten 50 and now 78 against Sri Lanka and South Africa, respectively.
In her short international career so far, Rawal has scored 572 runs in eight innings, which includes one century and five half-centuries. Her batting average is a staggering 81.71, and she scores at a strike rate of 92.71. She is also only the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to register five consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs.
Rawal's record now puts her second overall, across men’s and women’s ODIs, for the fastest to 500 runs. South Africa’s Janneman Malan leads the list, having achieved the feat in seven innings in men’s ODIs.
She currently has three Player of the Match awards and a Player of the Series award. If she continues in this form, she could soon break the record for the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs in women’s cricket.
The current record for that milestone is held by Australia’s Lindsay Reeler, who reached 1,000 runs in 23 innings. Other top performers in that list include Meg Lanning and Nicole Bolton (25 innings each), and Belinda Clark and Laura Wolvaardt (27 innings each).