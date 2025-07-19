Preview:T20I Series BAN vs PAK – Two Teams Trying to Find Their Groove
By Shah Faisal
As the three-match T20I series kicks off at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, both Bangladesh and Pakistan are looking to assert their T20 credentials, but the spotlight isn’t just on the teams—it’s on the surface. The Mirpur track, long known for its unpredictability, has thrown up challenges that go beyond just spin or pace. It’s about mindset, adaptability, and tactical flexibility.
Pakistan arrived in Dhaka brimming with confidence, having swept Bangladesh 3-0 earlier in the year with dominating batting performances. Their approach, led by the forward-thinking captain Salman Agha and head coach Mike Hesson, is clear—attack hard in the Powerplay, aim for above-par totals, and strangle the opposition with disciplined bowling. "Our goal is to score above par, like 10-15 runs more than average, and then restrict the opponent below par," Agha said, emphasizing adaptability over blind aggression.
But Dhaka is no place for predictability. The last ten night T20Is here have produced an average first-innings total of just under 125. Bangladesh used such conditions to dismantle New Zealand and Australia back in 2021, where spinners reigned supreme. While Bangladesh won those series (4-1 vs Australia, 3-2 vs New Zealand), the surfaces also stunted batting development—something current skipper Litton Das openly acknowledged. “Even I could have built a bowling career on those pitches,” he joked, before stressing his preference for more balanced conditions this time around.
Litton's remarks hint at a shift. Bangladesh want to move away from tailor-made turners and towards a more even contest. Recent Bangladesh Premier League matches at the same venue, played under winter dew and against weaker attacks, have yielded scores close to 200. But Litton reminded everyone: international cricket is different. “Here, we face five quality bowlers,” he said. “We can’t expect easy overs. Even if it’s not a high-scoring game, it’ll be an exciting one.”
Pakistan’s new outlook aligns well with modern T20 demands. Agha’s side is trying to replicate the global trend—maximize the first six overs, use wrist spin and pace variations in the middle, and never take their foot off the gas. Though missing key names like Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s squad remains packed with aggressive intent.
For Bangladesh, this series is about regaining rhythm and confidence, especially after concerns around Mirpur’s playing conditions. Litton Das, after inspecting the pitch and speaking with the curator, believes a more sporting track awaits them this time. His hope: a contest where batters have a say, not just survival instinct.
The stage is set for a tightly fought series between two sides still figuring out their best combinations and identity in the shortest format. If Dhaka behaves, we could see not just a strategic battle, but a genuine contest of skills.