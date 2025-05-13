Proteas Women End Grueling Sri Lanka Tri-Series with Hard Lessons and Hope
The South African Women’s cricket team emerged from what all-rounder Suné Luus described as "one of the hardest tours" of their careers, following a challenging tri-series in Sri Lanka involving hosts Sri Lanka and India.
Battling searing subcontinental heat and stifling humidity, reaching up to 85%, the Proteas managed just one win in four matches. That lone victory came in their final game, a dominant 76-run triumph over Sri Lanka, spearheaded by Chloe Tryon’s stunning all-round performance: a blistering 74 off 51 balls and a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Annerie Dercksen also played a starring role, hammering 104 off 84 balls.
Despite the overall result, Luus praised the squad’s resilience amid physically taxing conditions. “Some players described this tour as one of the hardest of their careers,” she said. “The weather quickly became a popular talking point... the intense heat and humidity made Durban’s weather feel like a breeze.”
The Proteas were outclassed in their first three matches—two against India and one against Sri Lanka—before salvaging pride in their final outing. Though Luus managed just 61 runs and a solitary wicket across three games, she was keen to spotlight the silver linings.
The team celebrated several individual milestones: Tazmin Brits’ century, Nadine de Klerk’s 50th ODI wicket, and Nondumiso Shangase’s career-best batting display. Also notable were the ODI debuts and maiden wickets of Seshnie Naidu and Miané Smit, and Coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s first full tour in charge.
Dercksen emerged as the standout batter of the series, compiling 276 runs at an astonishing average of 92.00, while Tryon led the bowling attack with six wickets.
Luus also applauded captain Laura Wolvaardt’s leadership, highlighting how the squad leaned into their core values amid adversity. “We focused on the little things, on growing as individuals and teammates, and on celebrating each other’s successes.”
Looking ahead, the Proteas have their sights set on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. Despite the setbacks in Sri Lanka, Luus insists the squad is determined to “achieve the extraordinary.”
“With India hosting the World Cup, this tri-series was crucial preparation,” Luus added. “Coach Mandla’s theme of ‘Dominate’ will be our driving force.”
Though bruised by the brutal tour, the Proteas Women are far from broken, taking lessons, milestones, and momentum with them on the road to cricket’s biggest stage.