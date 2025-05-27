PSL 2025; Team of the Season and Best Performers
By Shah Faisal
The 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League came to a dramatic close as Lahore Qalandars clinched their third PSL crown, adding another chapter to their growing legacy. In a final for the ages, the Qalandars pulled off a sensational come-from-behind victory, sealing the win in the final three overs with nerves of steel and unmatched composure.
It was a game that ebbed and flowed, with momentum shifting wildly before Kusal Perera and Sikandar Raza orchestrated a stunning finish to stun Quetta Gladiators. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s men showed grit, belief, and the ability to deliver under pressure—hallmarks of a champion side.
As the dust settles on a gripping season filled with breakout stars, heroic spells, and unforgettable knocks, it’s time to recognise the PSL 2025 Team of the Season and honour the top performers who lit up the tournament
Sahibzada Farhan (Islamabad United)
449 runs, Avg 37.41, SR 152.20, 1 hundred, 3 fifties
Farhan emerged as the most consistent batter of the tournament, anchoring Islamabad’s top order with power and poise. His blistering 106 off 52 set the tone for a season that ultimately earned him a national T20I recall.
Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)
439 runs, Avg 33.76, SR 152.96, 4 fifties
Despite battling injuries and speculation about his future, Fakhar rolled back the years with a string of vintage knocks that stabilized Lahore’s top order.
Kusal Perera (wk) (Lahore Qalandars)
170 runs in 4 matches, Avg 56.66, SR 173.46, 2 fifties
Called in after the season’s resumption, Perera made an immediate impact. His unbeaten 62* in the final sealed the title and earned him Player of the Final honours.
Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators)
399 runs, Avg 57.00, SR 162.19, 1 hundred, 3 fifties
The breakout star of PSL 2025, Hasan dazzled with his 45-ball hundred and powerful finishing. He led the six-hitting charts and was deservedly named Player of the Tournament.
Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)
173 runs, Avg 24.71, SR 155.85; 14 wickets, Avg 16.57, Econ 7.90
Back to form with both bat and ball, Shadab provided critical breakthroughs and late-order hitting, reasserting his value as a premier all-rounder.
Sikandar Raza (Lahore Qalandars)
254 runs, Avg 42.33, SR 169.33; 10 wickets, Avg 17.20, Econ 7.75
Flying in from across the globe, Raza’s all-round mastery—especially in the final—underpinned Lahore’s title win.
Jason Holder (Islamabad United)
15 wickets, Econ 9.36; 69 runs, Avg 34.50, SR 164.28
Holder’s knack for breakthroughs and lower-order cameos gave United a vital edge early in the season.
Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators)
17 wickets, Econ 11.19; 163 runs, SR 155.23
With a five-wicket haul and late-innings fireworks, Faheem proved decisive in several games—even if his final-over heroics in the final went in vain.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt) (Lahore Qalandars)
19 wickets, Avg 16.42, Econ 7.76
A class apart in crunch games, Shaheen took 10 wickets in the playoffs, including four in the final, and captained Lahore to a third title.
Abrar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators)
17 wickets, Avg 19.23, Econ 7.34
Quetta’s spin trump card, Abrar dismantled middle orders with deceptive flight and accuracy.
Luke Wood (Peshawar Zalmi)
11 wickets, Avg 18.90, Econ 7.13
In a high-scoring tournament, Wood’s control and composure were standout. His spell of 4-0-19-2 was among the season’s best.
PSL 2025 Awards Summary
Following their brilliant individual performances, the following players recieved the respective prizes.
Player of the Tournament – Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators)
399 runs, Avg 57.00, SR 162.19, 1 hundred, 3 fifties
Best Batter – Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators)
399 runs, 18 sixes, Highest score: 100
Hanif Mohammad Cap – Sahibzada Farhan (Islamabad United)
449 runs, Avg 37.41, SR 152.20
Best Bowler – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)
19 wickets, Avg 16.42, Econ 7.76
Fazal Mahmood Cap – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)
Best figures: 4/18; 10 wickets in playoffs
Best All-Rounder – Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators)
17 wickets; 163 runs at SR 155.23
Emerging Player – Mohammad Naeem (Lahore Qalandars)
316 runs, Avg 28.72, SR 140.65
Best Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi)
247 runs; 12 dismissals (9 catches, 3 stumpings)
Best Fielder – Abdul Samad (Peshawar Zalmi)
9 catches in 5 matches, including three near-boundary stunners
Player of the Final – Kusal Perera (Lahore Qalandars)
62 off 31 balls in the final*
Spirit of Cricket Award – Peshawar ZalmiFor exemplary sportsmanship and zero code breaches