PSL 2025: Top Runs Scorers and Wicket Takers
By Shah Faisal
With just two matches left in the Pakistan Super League 2025, the race for individual glory is nearing its end. While the title race grabs headlines, the battles for the Maroon Cap (top wicket-taker) and the Green Cap (leading run-scorer) are heating up fast.
Players from Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators have the best chance to claim these honors, with their teams still in the mix. For those still active in the tournament, the remaining games present a final shot at winning individual awards and catching the eye of national selectors.
Top Wicket-Takers of PSL 2025
Leading the charge with the ball are Karachi Kings’ duo Hasan Ali and Abbas Afridi, both with 17 wickets. While their efforts were impressive, Karachi’s elimination means they’ll have to wait and watch if anyone can surpass them.
Just behind them, Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf are hot on their heels with 16 wickets each. Faheem has been outstanding — his 5/33 remains one of the most destructive spells of the season and a reminder of his match-winning potential. Ironically, he is the only player, this year, with a five-wicket haul in the PSL
Islamabad United’s Jason Holder completes the top five with 15 wickets. With his team still in the tournament, Holder is a strong contender to leapfrog into the top spot if he performs in the knockout stages.
Top Run-Scorers of PSL 2025
On the batting side, Islamabad United’s Sahibzada Farhan leads the Green Cap race with 446 runs at an average of 40.54 and a rapid strike rate of 153.79. His century and consistent form have made him one of the standout batters of the tournament.
Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman is close behind with 416 runs. his impressive striking and expressive stroke play have powered Lahore’s campaign and kept him firmly in the race for the top spot.
Karachi’s James Vince (378 runs) and David Warner (368 runs) follow, though their exits from the tournament mean their tallies are final. Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans is fifth with 367 runs and an outstanding average of 52.42 — a reflection of his class and consistency.
Players Recalled to the National Side
The impressive showings from Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Sahibzada Farhan haven’t gone unnoticed. All three have earned well-deserved recalls to Pakistan’s T20 squad. Faheem’s all-round excellence, Hasan’s knack for breakthroughs, and Farhan’s elegant yet explosive batting have all been crucial to their teams’ performances.
As the PSL 2025 nears its end, the race for the Maroon and Green Caps is set to go down to the wire. These caps aren’t just awards — they represent individual dominance in a stiff and tight competition.