Ravindra, Holland, and Maxwell Fire as Washington Freedom Cruise Past Seattle Orcas
By Shah Faisal
Washington Freedom delivered a commanding performance to register their first win of MLC 2025, dismantling the Seattle Orcas by five wickets in Oakland. Ian Holland’s crafty four-wicket haul choked the Orcas after a fiery start, restricting them to 145. In response, Rachin Ravindra's explosive 44 and Glenn Maxwell’s composed 38* helped Freedom chase the target in just 13.3 overs, sealing a statement win.
Toss:
Seattle Orcas won the toss and elected to bat first.
Seattle Orcas Playing XI
Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil
Washington Freedom Playing XI
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Abhishek Paradkar, Saurabh Netravalkar
Seattle Orcas Innings: Holland’s Slower Balls Crush Flying Start
Seattle Orcas began in blistering fashion as openers Kyle Mayers and David Warner tore into the Washington Freedom bowling. Warner smashed boundaries at will, while Mayers struck 6, 4, and 4 in one Glenn Phillips over to race past 50 inside the powerplay. At 66 for 1 in six overs, Orcas looked set for a big score.
But then came the collapse — triggered by Washington’s pace ace Ian Holland. Klaasen fell to a slower one in Holland’s first over. In his third, Holland outfoxed Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh with deceptive cutters, leaving Orcas reeling. He returned to pick his fourth wicket — Cameron Gannon — finishing with career-best T20 figures of 4 for 19.
Sikandar Raza failed to accelerate, and with no support at the death, Seattle stumbled to a below-par 145 for 9 in their 20 overs, a steep decline from their powerplay platform.
Washington Freedom Innings: Ravindra’s Blitz, Maxwell’s Calm Seal It
In reply, Washington Freedom made the chase look like a walk in the park. Mitchell Owen and Rachin Ravindra launched a brutal assault right from ball one. Owen slammed 25 off just 11 balls, while Ravindra’s sublime timing yielded a 44 off 18, featuring 4 sixes and 4 boundaries.
Washington smashed 90 runs in the powerplay — virtually sealing the result early. Even as Ravindra and Gous fell in quick succession to McCoy and Salamkheil, the target was never truly out of reach.
Then came Glenn Maxwell. After a lean IPL 2025, the Freedom captain rediscovered his form with an authoritative unbeaten 38 off 20. His clean strikes off Salamkheil in the 9th over — 6, 4, 4 — ensured there were no late hiccups.
Mukhtar Ahmed hit the winning boundary in the 14th over, as Washington wrapped up the chase with 39 balls to spare.
Player of the Match:
Ian Holland – 4 wickets for 19 runs, breaking the Orcas’ middle-order and changing the game.