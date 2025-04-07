RCB Ends 10-Year Wankhede Drought with Thrilling Win Over Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on a jinx-breaking spree this IPL season. After ending a 17-year winless run at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the tournament, RCB have now beaten Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede for the first time in a decade with a thrilling 12-run victory.
In a high-octane encounter, RCB posted 221/6 batting first, and despite a strong chase, Mumbai fell short at 209/7 after an intense final five overs. The match saw standout performances from both Pandya brothers — Krunal with the ball and Hardik nearly pulling off a heist with the bat — but it was Rajat Patidar’s explosive knock that stole the show.
Toss and Team News
Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, anticipating dew in the second innings. MI made two major changes, bringing in Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, while RCB stuck with their winning combination.
Mumbai Indians XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
RCB Bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Kohli Sets the Tone, Patidar Seals the Deal
Despite losing Phil Salt on just the second ball of the match, Virat Kohli came out in vintage touch. He formed a crucial 72-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal in the powerplay, dominating MI’s bowlers early. Kohli’s 67 off 52 balls was a calculated knock, highlighted by a fearless six off Jasprit Bumrah — dancing down the track and lofting it over mid-wicket.
Padikkal played his part with a brisk 37 off 22, before the finishing duo took over.
Skipper Rajat Patidar continued his red-hot form with a sensational 64 off 32 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes. His controlled aggression in the death overs lifted RCB past 220. Jitesh Sharma complemented him beautifully, hammering 40 runs at a strike rate of over 200, further frustrating MI’s bowling unit.
Mumbai’s Top Order Falters Again
MI’s top order, on paper one of the most dangerous this season, failed to fire collectively yet again. Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Suryakumar Yadav all got starts but failed to convert. SKY’s slow 28 off 26 balls proved to be a momentum killer in the middle overs.
Tilak Varma offered resistance with a classy 56, and Hardik Pandya almost took the game away in the final overs with a gritty 44. However, RCB’s death bowling — especially from Josh Hazlewood, who nailed his yorkers under pressure — proved decisive.
Man of the Match: Rajat Patidar
Patidar’s blistering knock, full of clean hitting and calm under pressure, earned him the Man of the Match award. His innings was the difference-maker in a match that went down to the wire.