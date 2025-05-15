Record Prize Money for ICC WTC Championship Announced – The Highest Ever in WTC History
By Shah Faisal
In a major boost to Test cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced record-breaking prize money for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle. Winners of the final will take home a staggering USD 3.6 million — the highest ever reward in the history of the World Test Championship.
In its official release, the ICC emphasized that this increase in prize money reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting and investing in Test cricket. "The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritize Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," the statement read.
This prize is more than double what the winners of the previous two WTC cycles earned, with both New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) receiving USD 1.6 million each. The runners-up in the upcoming final will also see a significant increase in earnings, pocketing over USD 2.1 million — a huge leap from the USD 800,000 awarded in the past.
Not just the finalists, but all top-performing teams in the WTC cycle are set to benefit from the revised financial structure. India, who finished third in the standings, will receive over USD 1.4 million, while fourth-placed New Zealand will earn USD 1.2 million. England and Sri Lanka, finishing fifth and sixth respectively, will get USD 960,000 and USD 840,000 — a figure that astonishingly surpasses what was previously awarded to runners-up.
The World Test Championship, introduced in 2019 to provide context and significance to bilateral Test series, has grown steadily in stature. New Zealand won the inaugural edition in 2021 by beating India in Southampton, while Australia claimed the 2023 title after defeating India at The Oval. With South Africa qualifying for their first WTC final, anticipation is high, and the elevated prize money adds an extra layer of intensity to an already historic contest.
Beyond the WTC, the ICC has also increased prize money for its other major events. India earned USD 2.24 million for winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, while they also lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, receiving USD 2.45 million — the highest amount in that tournament's history. In the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, Australia took home a massive USD 4 million after their triumphant campaign.
Here Is the List of Prize Money for Winner and Runner-ups Off ICC Events Happened in the Last Three Years
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Prize Money
WTC 2021 Winners (New Zealand): USD 1.6 million
Runners-up (India): USD 800,000
WTC 2023 Winners (Australia): USD 1.6 million
Runners-up (India): USD 800,000
WTC 2025 Winners (To be decided): USD 3.6 million
Runners-up (South Africa or Australia): Over USD 2.1 million
ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023
Winners (Australia): USD 4 million
Runners-up (India): USD 2 million
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Winners (India): USD 2.45 million
Runners-up (South Africa): USD 1.28 million
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Winners (India): USD 2.24 million
Runners-up (New Zealand): USD 1.12 million