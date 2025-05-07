Records Broken in PSL as Rilee Rossouw and Hassan Nawaz Score Centuries Against Islamabad United
In the match against Islamabad United, Quetta’s duo of Rilee Rossouw and Hassan Nawaz scored brilliant centuries, smashing several records along the way. Rilee Rossouw completed his century in 44 balls, while Hassan Nawaz hit a boundary on the last ball of the innings to reach his hundred in 45 balls.
Quetta Gladiators were already on top of the table, but they could’ve lost that position to Islamabad United today. However, a comprehensive win ensured they remained ahead of the rest and solidified their lead. They were asked to bat first by Salman Ali Agha after he won the toss and got off to a poor start, losing both openers inside the powerplay.
Things changed dramatically when Rilee Rossouw decided to take charge. The South African hasn’t been in the best of form this season, but today he showed why he is considered one of the best T20 batters around. He scored his half-century in 26 balls and went on to complete his century in 44 – the fifth-fastest in PSL history.
He was soon dismissed, but then Hassan Nawaz took over, smashing five sixes in the 18th and 19th overs. His second half-century came in just 16 deliveries, after scoring his first in 29 balls.
The duo became the first pair in PSL history to score centuries in the same innings, and only the tenth pair in T20 cricket history to do so. It was also the first time in T20 cricket that a non-opening duo has scored centuries in the same innings. Quetta also posted the highest total in PSL history, scoring 263 runs. In response, Islamabad could only manage 154, losing the match by 109 runs.