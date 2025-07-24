Rishabh Pant in Doubt for Remainder of England Series After Foot Fracture
By Shah Faisal
Pant sustained the injury while attempting a reverse sweep off a full delivery from Chris Woakes during the second session on Day 1. The ball took an inside edge and struck him flush on the foot. The impact was immediate and severe — Pant couldn’t stand, let alone walk, and had to be taken off the field on a golf cart. He was batting on 37 at the time and looked visibly distressed.
Rishabh Pant’s Test series against England is in serious doubt after scans confirmed a fracture in his right foot, sustained on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. This is the second injury for Pant in the series, having previously suffered a finger blow at Lord’s. According to unofficial sources, the latest setback could rule him out for six to eight weeks, placing his participation in the final Test and subsequent matches in jeopardy.
Medical Reports Confirm Fracture
Soon after leaving the field, Pant underwent scans that revealed a metatarsal fracture in his right foot. He was seen later in a moonboot outside the Indian team hotel. BCCI confirmed that Pant will not keep wickets in the ongoing match and will bat only if the team requires. Dhruv Jurel has taken over the wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the Test.
Another Setback in a Gritty Series
Pant had already battled through pain earlier in the series, after injuring his finger while keeping during England’s first innings at Lord’s. On that occasion too, Jurel had stepped in behind the stumps. Despite these setbacks, Pant has shown great resolve with the bat throughout the series, offering India crucial middle-order resistance.
England spinner Liam Dawson commented after the day's play, “I can’t see him playing much more part in this game.” Sai Sudharsan, who was at the non-striker’s end when the injury happened, recalled, “He was in a lot of pain, definitely.”
Pant’s absence will be a massive blow to India — both in terms of wicketkeeping stability and his counter-attacking batting. With the fifth Test around the corner and India trailing in the series, the team management will be forced to rethink both leadership support and batting combinations.
However, it is evident that if Pant leaves the series mid-way, then the next replacement will have some big shoes to fill especially in terms of the fight Rishab Pant has put in. In a series that had many young Indian batters in the lineup, Pant's presence was a crucial edge for India. Not just for his batting but also for the way he navigated India through pressure situations with the amount of confidence and X-Factor style that he has.
Though he came out to bat in the first inning again to complete his fifty and get bowled, again by Archer in the same manner like the last time. But All eyes will be on BCCI to confirm his injury and name a replacement.